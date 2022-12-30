Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which is set for April 28 through May 7. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin.
• Lincoln James Cahak is the son of Tara and Michael Cahak of Winchester. He is the grandson of Barbara and retired Lt. Col. Nicholas Kolar and Carol and Charles Frailey, all of Winchester, Michael Cahak of Punta Gorda, FL, and the late Dottie Cahak. Lincoln is a third-grade student at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. He plays Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association (BRYSA) travel soccer, futsal and basketball. Lincoln enjoys running races, drawing, building and learning about history. He attends CCD at Sacred Heart Parish. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXI, Jennifer Wickliffe Robb.
• Wyatt Randolph Estep is the son of Amanda and Eric Estep of Winchester. He is the grandson of Joyce and Bill Minor, Carolyn Clement and Roger Stover, and Linda and Randy Estep, all of Winchester. His great-grandparents are Elizabeth and William Minor and Hazel Carper, all of Winchester. Wyatt is a fourth-grade student at Garland Quarles Elementary School. He plays baseball for the Winchester Wildcats, wrestles with the Red Lion Wrestling Club, and enjoys playing basketball and golf. Wyatt also likes to fish and hunt. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXX, Amber Elizabeth Medlin.
• Bryce Wilbie Morrow is the son of Jennie and Matthew Morrow of Stephens City. He is the grandson of Denise and Douglas Canard of Linden and Terry and Timothy Morrow of Winchester. Bryce is a fourth-grade student at Armel Elementary School. He plays basketball and football with Frederick County Parks and Recreation. Additionally, he plays baseball with Winchester Baseball. Bryce attends Abundant Life Church.
• Clayton Donovan Sutphin is the son of Ashley and Timothy Sutphin of Winchester. He is the grandson of Paula and R. Wayne Corbett and Kathryn and Robert Sutphin, all of Winchester. Clayton is a member of Burnt Factory Church where he is involved in the Sunday School’s children’s group. He plays Winchester Baseball and BRYSA soccer. Clayton plays piano and enjoys STEM activities. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXVII, Cydney Cathalene Chase.
The Pages will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCVI at John Handley High School on May 5 and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on May 6.
