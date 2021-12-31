Five boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCV during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28 through May 1. The Pages are Eli Logan Cornwell, Jacob Hudson Luebcke, Jace Scott Schiavone, Logan James Slonaker, and Jackson Douglas Wolfe.
Eli Logan Cornwell is the son of Sarah and Jason Cornwell of Middletown. He is the grandson of Jean and Rod Pavloski of Tuscumbia, Alabama, Warren Cornwell of Middletown, and the late Pamela Cornwell. Eli is a fourth-grade student at Legacy Christian Academy. He participates in wrestling with club 84 Athletes and is a member of a robotics team. He attends Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and enjoys the outdoors.
Jacob Hudson Luebcke is the son of Carrie and Christopher Luebcke of Stephenson. He is the grandson of Jean and Ben Hallam of Stephenson, Henry “Took” Kern of Winchester, Lois Mitchell of St. Augustine, Florida, and Nicholas Luebcke of New Windsor, New York. Hudson is a fourth-grade student at Jordan Springs Elementary School. He participates in travel soccer with Blue Ridge United. His maternal grandmother was a Maid of Honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLI, Barbara Anne Eisenhower. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXVI, Elizabeth Noelle Dienert.
Jace Scott Schiavone is the son of Jessica Shimp of Stephenson and Josiah Schiavone, of Winchester. He is the grandson of Karen and Jeff Shimp and Rosie and Dan Schiavone, all of Winchester. Jace is a third-grade student at Sacred Heart Academy. He is a member of the Winchester Swim Team. He enjoys art, hiking, the outdoors and playing with his friends and family.
Logan James Slonaker is the son of Andrea Bowen of Stephens City and Jeffrey Slonaker of Front Royal. He is the grandson of Patty and Mark Taylor and Roger Varner, all of Stephens City, and Nancy and Kermit Slonaker of Winchester. Logan is a third-grade student at Bass-Hoover Elementary School. Logan plays football with Frederick County Parks and Rec and is an A honor roll student with perfect attendance.
Jackson Douglas Wolfe is the son of Kelly Wolfe and Kevin Wolfe, both of Winchester. He is the grandson of Andrea and Douglass Koenker of Winchester, and Peggy White of Berryville and the late Lawrence White. Jackson is a third-grade student at Sacred Heart Academy. Jackson is a Bear in Cub Scout Pack Two of Winchester and is a member of with the Winchester Swim Team.
The Pages will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCV at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade.
