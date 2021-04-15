WINCHESTER — Nine local high school athletes and one Shenandoah University athlete will be honored at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 1.
The Sports Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Former Washington Football Team players Joe Theismann (sports marshal) and Santana Moss (sports guest) will speak at the breakfast.
The following student-athletes will be recognized. Everyone except Legacy Christian's Mikayla Combs is a senior.
Diante Ball, Millbrook
Ball is a team captain for the varsity football and basketball teams. Ball has also competed in track & field and plans to play baseball this year. As a junior in football, Ball was a Class 4 Northwestern District Honorable Mention as a wide receiver with 34 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns. He is Millbrook's starting running back this year. As a senior in basketball, Ball averaged a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game and also recorded 6.0 points and 2.0 assists.
Ball takes honors classes at LFCC and is enrolled in the Pharmacy Tech program at Shenandoah University. Ball will play as a running back in football and continue to work toward becoming a pharmacist at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania.
Mikayla Combs, Legacy Christian
Combs has played varsity basketball and volleyball for three years. In basketball, Combs has averaged 10 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. She has won Offensive MVP twice and overall MVP once.
Combs has a GPA of 4.0 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She hopes to attend college in the fall of 2022 to major in biology. Combs is looking to work in the medical field.
Demitri Gardner, Handley
Gardner was a three-year starter in basketball and led this year's team to a runner-up finish in the Class 4 state tournament. The Virginia High School Coaches Association named Gardner the Class 4 State Player of the Year. Gardner averaged 25.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. As a junior, Gardner was The Winchester Star Player of the Year, the Class 4 Northwestern District co-Player of the Year, and a Virginia High School League Class 4 All-State Second Team selection.
Gardner will play for Augusta University in Georgia and plans on majoring in criminal justice.
Jack Hendren, Sherando
Hendren plays football and soccer. In football, he is a three-year varsity starter. He is a two-time Class 4 All-State Second Team kicker. In his junior year, he made 41 of 43 extra points and four of eight field goals (with a long of 43 yards) for a total of 53 points. He had 14 touchbacks on his 57 kickoffs. As a junior, Hendren had a 4.5-star rating from Kohl’s, the nation’s premier kicking organization. In soccer, Hendren is a three-year varsity starter and was a Region 4C Second Team midfielder as a sophomore.
Hendren has a 3.5 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has signed to play football at Bridgewater College and will major in finance.
Alyssa Hoggatt, Clarke County
Alyssa Hoggatt has been a member of the varsity softball team the past four years and a member of the varsity volleyball team the past two years. In softball, she is a two-time All-Bull Run District, All-Region 2B and Winchester Star All-Area First Team selection.
Hoggatt has a 4.43 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She will attend James Madison University and major in kinesiology in hopes becoming a physical therapist.
Alyssa Kitts, Mountain View Christian
Kitts has competed in basketball, cheerleading and soccer. In basketball, Kitts served as a team captain, and averaged 16 points per game, with a high of 28 points in one game. Kitts has been named team MVP and Female Scholarly Athlete. In 2018-2019, she was part of the NCSAA Super Regional Team, and in 2020-21, she was nominated for the McDonald's All-American Team.
Kitts has a 4.02 GPA and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore. She hopes to become a certified radiologic technologist.
Kimberly Warnagiris, James Wood
Warnargiris has been a part of the varsity swim team all four years. She is a five-time district champion. In three years of state competition she placed eighth in the 200 individual medley, sixth in the 100 back, fifth in the 100 breast and twice placed fourth in the 100 fly. Warnagiris has been named the JWAA Most Outstanding Female Swimmer of the Year three times and The Winchester Star Girls' Swimmer of the Year twice. Warnagiris holds school records in the 200-yard IM (2:10.16), 100 back (59.63), 100 fly (56.65), 200 medley relay (1:51.32) and 200 free relay (1:42.66).
Warnagiris will continue her education at the University of Virginia with plans to swim for the club team and major in business commerce.
Tyler Davis, Skyline
Davis is the first wrestler in Skyline history to be a four-time regional champion and a four-time state placer. A team captain, he won a state championship in 2021. He is the school record holder for most pins and career winning percentage. Davis finished his career with the second most wins in school history.
Davis has a 3.2 GPA and has accepted an electrical worker’s apprenticeship with IBEW Local 26.
Brennan Komelasky, Warren County
A wrestler, Komelasky was a four-year varsity letter winner, district Champ, region Champ, two-time state qualifier, and this year the team captain placed sixth at the Class 3 state tournament at 170 pounds.
Komelasky has a GPA of 3.96 while taking numerous AP and LFCC dual-enrolled level classes. He plans on wrestling at Shenandoah University.
Isabella Morande, Shenandoah
Morande is a lacrosse goalkeeper. In 2019, her honors included NFHCA Second Team All-Region, VaSID First Team All-State, ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-ODAC, ECAC All-Tournament and Second Team All-ECAC. In 2018, she started all 20 games, recording 94 saves, and broke the school record in a season with 15 wins.
In the classroom, Morande is a three-time ODAC All-Academic selection, four-time NFHCA National Academic Squad selection and was selected to the 2020 Spring Dean's List, 2019 Fall Athletic Director's List and 2019 Spring Athletic Director’s List. She majors in criminal justice.
