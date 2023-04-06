WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival recently announced the area’s high school and college student-athletes who will represent their schools at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 6.
The event, which will feature NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, current Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Nazeeh Johnson, former Washington receiver Gary Clark and former NASCAR racer Kenny Wallace, will be held inside the Tolley Dental Zone at James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center at Shenandoah University.
The student-athletes are:
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke County
LeBlanc, who has lettered four seasons in soccer and two in football, helped the Eagles capture the Class 2 boys’ soccer title last season. He earned First Team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District and All-Area from The Winchester Star and was Second Team All-State. He also has served as a placekicker and punter on the football team for two seasons. This past season he was First-Team All-Region 2B, All-Bull-Run and All-Area and Second Team All-State as a punter and was First Team All-Bull Run and All-Area and Second Team All-Region as a kicker. LeBlanc, who has been a band member and involved with DECA, has a 3.9 GPA and has signed a letter of intent to play football at Shenandoah University.
Emerson Fusco
Handley
Fusco, who has earned seven varsity letters, is a two-time Winchester Star Player of the Year and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year in basketball. This past season, the four-year starter also was named Region 4C Player of the Year and First Team All-State. He was also a three-year starter in football for the Judges, playing running back, defensive back and punting. He was a First Team All-District and All-Area pick and Second Team All-Region pick on offense. He has a 3.4 GPA.
Andrew Link
James Wood
Link has earned eight varsity letters over the course of playing three varsity sports. He’s earned four in track & field, where he is a standout hurdler. Last season, he finished fifth in the state in the 300 hurdles, an event in which he also won both Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C titles. He was 11th at the state meet, a district champ and third in the region at the 110 hurdles. He also has two letters in basketball, where he was the team captain this past season, and in football as a wide receiver and defensive back. He is an Eagle Scout and member of the National Honor Society with a 4.15 GPA. He plans to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy where he will continue running track.
Nick Hayden
Millbrook
Hayden, a track and cross country standout, has won a pair of state titles, winning the 800 meters in last season’s Class 4 meet and taking the 1,000 meters in this season’s indoor state meet. Last season’s Star Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year holds school records in the 500, 800, 1,000 and 5,000 meters and was part of a 4x400 relay team that holds the school mark. He is member of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America and has 4.465 GPA. He will attend and run track for Columbia University, majoring in finance.
Emma Ahrens
Sherando
Ahrens, a standout distance runner, is a five-time state qualifier, a two-time state medalist in cross country (placing 14th this season) and the indoor 3,200 (where she was fifth this winter). She has been a multiple All-Area selection by The Star in cross country and outdoor track & field. She also plays two instruments in multiple bands at Sherando and is active in Student Council and National Honors Society. Emma has a 4.25 GPA and has committed to run cross country and track for Concordia University in Wisconsin.
Kailyn Allanson
Legacy Christian Academy
Allanson has played volleyball for four years and was a part of the 2022 national championship team. She has a 3.18 GPA and will attend Arizona State University to study criminal justice.
Ella Drury
Mountain View Christian
Drury was a two-year member of the school’s volleyball team as a middle hitter. She is president of the Student Government Association, part of the Chapel Worship Team, a National Honor Society member and part of the drama department. She has a 3.7 GPA and plans to earn money at home before moving to New York City to start an acting career.
Jamie Kelly
Skyline
Kelly has earned four varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. This past season, she was First Team All-Class 3 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 3B in volleyball. In basketball this season, she was First Team All-District and All-Region and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone. A pitcher and shortstop, she was a Second Team All-District and All-Region selection as a junior. She has a 3.52 GPA and has signed to play softball for Potomac State College.
Sara Waller
Warren County
Waller has 11 varsity letters, four each in volleyball and softball and three in basketball. In volleyball this past season, she was a First-Team Class 3 All-State selection and Region 3B Player of the Year as she led the Wildcats to the state semifinals. She was Second Team All-District and All-Region as second baseman. Waller has a 4.19 GPA and is senior class vice president, the National Honor Society historian, and the vice president of hospitality for the school’s DECA program. She intends to continue her volleyball career in college while studying marine biology.
Miles Moore
Shenandoah University
Moore, a Richmond native, ran track & field all four years for the Hornets and played two years of football. He owns numerous school record in sprint events, including the 100 meters, 200 (both indoor and outdoor) 4x100 relay and the 4x200m relay. He is a six-time ODAC champion and became a USTFCCCA All-American in March by taking eighth-place in the indoor 200 at the NCAA Championships. He intends to use his final year of eligibility to run at Mount St. Mary’s University and received his master’s degree in sports management.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.