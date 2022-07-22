The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and Concern Hotline are partnering for the second year in a row on a "fun-filled community celebration" on Labor Day weekend at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, the festival has announced.
Kick off your three-day weekend with the 23rd Annual Concern Hotline Fish Fry from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 2. Concern Hotline will be serving fried fish with sides. Junkfood and DJ Skyhigh will play live on stage. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.
On Sept. 3-4, enjoy local BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a cornhole tournament and other tailgate games at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival HoneyCar BBQ & Brews. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 3 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 4.
Several local craft beer breweries, hard cider and bourbon distilleries will be on hand including:
- Alesatian Brewing Co.
- Escutcheon Brewing Co.
- Devils Backbone
- Winchester Brew Works
- Dividing Creek Beer Company
- Broken Window Brewing Co.
- Old Town Cidery
- Winchester Cider Works
- Catoctin Creek Distilling
- Evan Williams Bourbon
- Filibuster Distillery
- KO Distilling
There also will be live music both days.
Sept. 3's lineup is: Downtown Garage, 11 a.m.; Rock Bottom Band, 2 p.m.; Raised on Analog, 5 p.m. Sept. 4's lineup is: Shotgun Shiver, noon; Brickyard Road - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, 3 p.m.
Festival-goers can also pick a partner and compete in the Valley Cycle Center Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win prizes. Three tournaments are scheduled to begin at 1 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 4. The fee to compete in the tournaments is included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Register for the tournament when you order your event tickets at https://www.thebloom.com/2022-bbq--brews.html.
For college football fans, there will be several monitors throughout the venue to enjoy live games. And the Carmeuse Tailgate Area will feature giant Jenga and Connect 4, Spike Ball, axe throwing, basketball pop-a-shot and oversized chess & checkers.
Tickets are on sale at https://www.thebloom.com/2022-bbq--brews.html.
Single day advance VIP Tickets ($45) include:
- 9 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- BBQ dinner plate
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the cornhole tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
VIP tickets will only be sold in advance and are not available at the gate.
Single day general admission tickets ($25 in advance/$30 at the gate) include:
- 6 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the cornhole tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
Non-drinking tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.