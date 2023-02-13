WINCHESTER — Two of Winchester's best-known residents will serve as honorary grand marshals for this spring's 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Community philanthropists and entrepreneurs Kathy and Nick Nerangis were surprised with that news during a media event Tuesday afternoon at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester.
"All I can say is, WTH?" a startled but smiling Nick Nerangis said after learning of the honor.
"This is unbelievable," his wife added. "We are overwhelmed."
The Nerangises established the Nerangis Management Corp. in the late 1970s. Today, the firm owns and operates the local Alamo movie theater, eight McDonald's fast-food restaurants in Winchester, Frederick County and Warren County, and two hotels next to the Alamo in Kernstown: Country Inn and Suites by Radisson and Comfort Inn and Suites by Choice Hotels.
The Nerangises' involvement in the local community extends far beyond their business dealings. In fact, the list of civic organizations and projects they have supported since moving from Richmond to Winchester in 1978 filled nearly three pages of Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Sharen Gromling's prepared remarks on Tuesday afternoon.
"They've made it a better place for all," Gromling said.
Some examples: Kathy Nerangis founded First Night Winchester in 1986, served on the boards of Winchester Medical Center and Laurel Ridge Community College, and has been honored by numerous local organizations as citizen of the year, philanthropist of the year, businesswoman of the year and more; Nick Nerangis is a past president of the Winchester Rotary Club and Wayside Theatre, a former board member with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and a four-time winner of the Ronald McDonald Community Service Award.
The Nerangises have also been deeply involved with the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival — Kathy as an active volunteer and Nick as the announcer for the annual Grand Feature Parade for nearly 30 years.
"This means you get to ride in that convertible and wave to everybody instead of announcing the Grand Feature Parade [on May 6]," Gromling told Nick Nerangis.
"That's only the second time I've ridden in the parade," he replied.
The Nerangises have also sponsored numerous festival events over the years through the Nerangis Management Corp. and hosted several celebrity festival guests in their home including Olympic athletes Greg Louganis, Rowdy Gaines and Bonnie Blair.
For Tuesday's announcement, festival officials asked the Nerangises to come to the Alamo and show support for two honorary grand marshals whose names would be revealed at the event. Not knowing they were the ones being put in the spotlight, Kathy Nerangis baked cookies so attendees would have something to nibble on.
"Today was a pretty wild day," she said while standing next to a table stacked high with dozens of her Valentine's Day cookies. "We appreciate it so much."
Gromling arranged local, national and international tributes to the Nerangises, starting with a letter wishing them well from former festival president Kay Bollinger. That was followed by a note of congratulations from Craig B. Welburn, president of McDonald's Capital Business Unit, then a special video message recorded in Germany by Blair, an American speed skater who won five Olympic gold medals and stayed with the Nerangises during her festival appearance in 2011.
"They really took special, good care of my daughter and I, and to this day, we've kept in touch," Blair said in the video that was projected on one of the Alamo's movie screens. "Congratulations to Kathy and Nick."
Gromling said the Nerangises personify the theme for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: "Live, Love, Bloom."
"They live fully, they love deeply and they bloom forever," she said. "Thank you, Kathy and Nick."
The 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will be held April 28 through May 7 in and around Winchester. Information and tickets are available at the festival's website, thebloom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.