WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has named more princesses to serve in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI. They include Kaylee Ann Anderson, Colette Elise Girouard, Kathleen Rosemary Reagan, Jennifer Marie San Pietro, Morgan Ruth Sutphin and Sarah Taylor.
Kaylee Anderson is the daughter of Tricia and Anthony Nalls of Berryville. She is the granddaughter of Susan and Guy McFillen of Berryville. She is representing Clarke County Ruritan. She is a freshman at Shenandoah University where she is majoring in exercise science. She is a member of the Track and Field team at Shenandoah University. Kaylee is a 2022 graduate of Clarke County High School where she won the 2022 Most Outstanding Wrestler Award. She is the first female wrestler from Clarke County High School to qualify for the boys' state wrestling tournament, is a two-time Virginia Wrestling State Champion, and three-time wrestling All-American placing 8th at the USA Wrestling world team trials last year in Texas. She was awarded the 2022 Female Student-Athlete of the year by the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum and is a 2022 Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award recipient. Kaylee holds the APA VA state powerlifting records in bench, squat, and deadlift and set an APA world record in bench. She was crowned Miss Clarke County Fair 2022. She is a volunteer wrestling coach at EP Rattlers in West Virginia where she also trains year-round for competition.
Colette Girouard is the daughter of Shannon Girouard of Quinton and Daniel Girouard of Williamsburg. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Addison McPhail of Providence Forge. She is a junior representing Shenandoah University where she is majoring in film production. Colette enjoys antiques shopping and spends her free time researching at the Smith Library archives to gather information for an upcoming documentary highlighting Shenandoah University’s 150-year history. Upon graduation, Colette plans to pursue a Master’s in Fine Arts in Screenwriting. She is a 2020 graduate of New Kent High School.
Kathleen Reagan is the daughter of Anne and Matthew Reagan of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Kathleen and James Brewster of Olympia, Washington, Bridget Reagan of Front Royal, and the late James Reagan. She is representing Randolph-Macon Academy where she is a junior. Kathleen is a president’s list award winner and a member of the National Honor Society. She earned the gold medal for her performance on the National German Exam and has been a member of the Varsity Volleyball and Soccer teams. In her free time, Kathleen enjoys soccer, art and reading.
Jennifer San Pietro is the daughter of Annette and Mark San Pietro of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Greg Baker of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, JoAnn and Kirkpatrick Baker of Fredericksburg, MaryAnn San Pietro of Belmar, New Jersey, and the late Salvatore San Pietro. She is a freshman at the University of Virginia studying neuroscience. Jennifer is a member of the Women in Medicine Initiatives at the University of Virginia and works in a research lab through the University, focusing on curing epilepsy. She is a 2022 graduate of John Handley High School where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Science through Mountain Vista Governor’s School. She was awarded the Marine Corps Award of Scholastic Excellence and Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Scholarship.
Morgan Sutphin is the daughter of Courtney and Mark Sutphin of Stephens City. She is the granddaughter of Louise White of Harrisonburg, Edward White of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Kathryn and Robert Sutphin of Winchester. She is representing the Virginia State Horticultural Society. Morgan is a senior at Sherando High School where she is an "A" Honor Roll student, a member of the National Honor Society, and Girls' Varsity Tennis team. She is an intern for the Army Corps of Engineers.
Sarah Taylor is the daughter of Robyn and Jeff Taylor of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of the late Jean Fontes, Louise Taylor and Martin Taylor. She is a James Madison University freshman majoring in nursing. Sarah is a 2022 graduate of John Handley High School where she was a member of the Interact Club and manager of the girls' basketball and track teams. One day, she hopes to become a travel nurse to see the world while helping those in need.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCVI and her Court to all festival functions throughout the 96th Festival scheduled for April 28 to May 7. They will participate in the Coronation ceremony to be held on May 5 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will attend the RealtyOne Group Queen's Ball presented by Insurance Center Winchester to celebrate the coronation of Queen Shenandoah XCVI to be held May 5 beginning at 8 p.m. at The George Washington Hotel. They will ride on the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. May 6.
