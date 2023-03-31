The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has named more princesses to serve in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI. They include Martina Cecile Bouder, Aubrey Catherine Grove, Grace Nevaeh Haines, Lauren Nadette Mason, Hannah Marie Stephanites, and Lydia Renee Watson.
Martina Bouder is the daughter of Julia and Glen Bouder of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Raymond Bartholomew of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, and Sandra Bouder of Winchester, and the late Rev. Robert Bouder. She is a sophomore at Pennsylvania State University. She is majoring in international politics and security and risk analysis with a minor in Arabic. Martina is a member of the Red Cell Analytics Lab, Gamma Tau Phi – IST Honor Society, the College of Liberal Arts Paterno Fellows Honors Program, Dean’s List, and the THON Communications Committee. She is a 2021 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a member of the Lacrosse Club team and served as National Honor Society president.
Aubrey Grove is the daughter of Susan and Clay Grove of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Carolyn and Brad Grove of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and the late Jennifer Jenkins and David Jenkins. She attends James Madison University where she is a freshman majoring in health sciences with a pre-medicine minor. Aubrey is a member of Phi Epsilon Kappa professional fraternity for health professions, the JMU Women’s Track and Field Team manager, and President’s List recipient. She is a 2022 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a member of the National Honor Society, SCA Vice President, Girls’ Varsity Basketball member, and Girl’s Varsity Track and Field member. Aubrey was named to the All-State Track and Field team for 2021 and 2022 as well as an honorable mention All-Area Female Athlete of the Year. Aubrey’s mother, Susan, served as a little maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah LIII, Leslie Ann Landon.
Grace Haines is the daughter of Jaime Haines of Lake Frederick and Andy Haines of Stephens City. She is the granddaughter of Terrie and Dennis Tusing of Winchester, Teresa Kincaid of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Ellie Haines of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and the late Ronald Haines. Grace is a senior representing Sherando High School where she has been Class President sophomore through senior year. She currently serves as Student Council Association (SCA) secretary and has previously served as SCA senator sophomore and junior years. Grace is a member of the band, where she currently serves as band president and as a section leader since her sophomore year. She is a member of the Academic Team, National Honor Society, and all “A” honor roll. Grace was crowned homecoming queen for 2022-2023. Outside of school, she enjoys painting, writing poetry, playing trumpet and piano, and reading.
Lauren Mason is the daughter of Anderea and Luke Mason of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of David and Hallie Bosely of Gassaway, West Virginia, Karen Mason of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, and the late David Mason. Lauren is a senior representing John Handley High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, where she served as secretary for the 2021-2022 school year. She served as Class Secretary from 2019 to 2021 and Class President for the 2021-2022 school year. She is a four-year Varsity Soccer letter recipient and named 1st Team All District, 1st Team All Region, and 1st Team All Area for the 2022 season. In her free time, she is a volunteer coach with Blue Ridge United Soccer. Lauren is also a four-year member of the Indoor Track team and will be running track for Shenandoah University after graduation.
Hannah Stephanites is the daughter of Carrie and Neil Stephanites of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Tina and Wes McFeaters of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Camile and Conrad Stephanites of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Hannah is a senior representing Millbrook High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and the all "A" honor roll. Hannah is also a member of the Key Club where she serves as secretary and a writing center coach. She is a two-year member of the Varsity Soccer team and four-year member of the Varsity Basketball team where she served as captain her senior year, was named second team all-district for 2022, first team all-district for 2023, and received the coaches award for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Hannah was crowned homecoming queen for 2022-2023.
Lydia Watson is the daughter of Jessica and Douglas Watson of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Fredrick Gaines of Frenchville, Pennsylvania, and Nancy and Robert Watson of Stephens City. She is a senior representative of James Wood High School where she serves as president of both the Student Council and National Honor Society, and secretary of the James Wood Interact Club. Lydia is the 2022-2023 captain of the Varsity Soccer team and was named to the Northwestern 2022 All-District Girls Soccer 1st Team and All-Region 4C Girls Soccer 2nd Team. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA, and Varsity Club. She was crowned the 2022-2023 homecoming queen. Outside of school, Lydia is involved with the Blue Ridge United Soccer Association, Valley Health Volunteer work, and serves as an intern for the Winchester Kids and Cops Camp. After graduation, she will attend the University of Virginia to study nursing.
The Princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCVI and her Court to all Festival functions throughout the 96th Festival scheduled for April 28 to May 7. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on May 5 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will attend the RealtyOne Group Queen's Ball presented by Insurance Center Winchester, to celebrate the coronation of Queen Shenandoah XCVI to be held May 5 beginning at 8 p.m. at The George Washington Hotel. They will ride on the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.