Apple Blossom Festival offers ornament

WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has just released a holiday ornament highlighting the theme for the 2021 festival — “Back in Bloom.”
The three-dimensional brass ornament showcases the 94th festival’s theme artwork.
Each ornament is $25 and can picked up at festival headquarters at 135 N. Cameron St. or shipped after ordering at www.thebloom.com
The festival takes place from April 23 — May 2.
