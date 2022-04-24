Apple Blossom Goats

Willow Shade Goats and Soaps owner Sandy Pumphrey has named two goats born on her Gore farm April 18 in honor of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Queen-designate Mia Dorsett and her father Tony Dorsett. The buckling at left is Tony and the doeling at right is Mia. Pumphrey uses the milk from her goats to handcraft bar soaps in small batches using primitive, traditional methods.