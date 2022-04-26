WINCHESTER — The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is in full bloom.
Festivities got underway on Friday and attracted large crowds throughout the weekend, according to Executive Director Brad Veach.
Weekend events included the opening of a carnival behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue; golf and tennis tournaments — tickets for them sold out early; and the Bloomin’ Wine Fest, which attracted approximately 2,150 people on Friday and 4,000 people on Saturday to downtown Winchester.
Wine Fest has always been a popular attraction, but this year’s attendance “definitely was higher than in most recent years.” He credited sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s both days.
“Most years, it has rained on one of the two days,” Veach said.
Amid the high attendance, Wine Fest ran “like a well-oiled machine,” Veach added.
The only problem, he said, was “there were so many people wanting to get in that we had to resort to using plastic glasses” for some visitors instead of actual souvenir glasses.
Festival organizers will order more souvenir glasses. Anyone who wasn’t able to get a glass can bring a coupon they received to the festival office at 135 N. Cameron St. in late May, Veach said.
Orchard tours and cider tastings were held on Sunday at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market in Frederick County, and a “Pumps and Pearls” party for women was held on Monday night at The Monument on the Loudoun Street Mall.
A Veterans Dinner Show will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at the Millwood Station Event Center on Costello Drive. A tribute to those who’ve served in the armed forces, “it’s going to be as authentic” as a USO show from the 1940s and 1950s, Veach said, noting that performers are flying in from Las Vegas.
As the weekend approaches, more and more activities will be held.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Veach said, mentioning that over 40 events are being held during the festival, which ends Sunday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apple Blossom Festival was canceled entirely in 2020. It resumed last year on a limited scale.
However, “everything is back” this year, he said.
Anyone planning to attend an event who hasn’t yet purchased tickets should do so now. Tickets are going fast, Veach said, and many events are likely to sell out.
As of Monday afternoon, though, no activities scheduled later this week were sold out.
Tickets can be purchased at thebloom.com or at the festival’s souvenir store at Apple Blossom Mall, across from Aeropostale.
Queen Shenandoah XCV-designate Mia Dorsett, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, is scheduled to arrive in Winchester on Wednesday evening and begin her royal duties on Thursday. She will be feted at a Queen’s Dinner on Thursday evening at Millwood Station Event Center and crowned Queen Shenandoah XCV at 1:30 p.m. Friday at John Handley High School. A Queen’s Ball in her honor is Friday evening at the George Washington Hotel.
In addition to her father, other luminaries slated to attend the festival include Grand Marshal Terry Bradshaw, Sports Marshal Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Firefighters’ Marshal Dean Cain.
Feel like strutting your stuff? Dance parties at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center will suit practically everyone’s music preferences. An Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance is slated for Wednesday evening, followed by a 90’s Dance Party on Thursday night, an 80’s Dance Party on Friday night and a Country Music Party on Saturday night.
Multiple luncheons and parties are scheduled this week (see thebloom.com for a complete schedule under “events”), the Old Town Midway opens at 11 a.m. Friday in downtown Winchester, and the Kids Bloomin’ Mile is 4 p.m. Friday while the Apple Blossom 10K is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, both near Handley High School. The popular Sports Breakfast is 8 a.m. Saturday at SU’s events center.
And the festival’s signature parades are back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Firefighters’ Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Winchester, followed by fireworks at Handley High School. The Grand Feature Parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday downtown.
Both parades will follow a route from the intersection of Cork and Cameron streets to Handley Boulevard. Seats along the route, many of which are being sold by community service organizations to help fund their charitable projects, are selling out, Veach said.
Of course, anyone can come and watch the parade for free — if they can find a place to stand. Veach explained that “just about every square inch” along the sidewalks is reserved by organizations selling seats.
WinLife TV (Channel 190 on Comcast cable) will air both parades live. WDVM-TV (Channel 25 over the air; Channel 10 on Comcast) will show the Firefighters’ Parade on a tape delay at 8 p.m. Friday but will air Saturday’s parade live beginning at 2 p.m.
The festival will conclude with “Bloomin” Sunday” at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. A day full of activities will include a classic car, jeep and motorcycle show, arts and crafts, children’s activities and live music, among other attractions.
From a weather perspective, this week looks to be a pretty good one to have a festival. Only a slight chance of showers is in the forecast today and Sunday, and daytime high temperatures in the 60s are expected on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“That will be good for the parades,” Veach said. “It will be good for the bands because the kids (student musicians) won’t become overheated.”
