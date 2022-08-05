WINCHESTER — Apple Blossom Mall is hosting a back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim," through Sept. 5.
Donated denim apparel will be sent to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester for distribution to local students that face financial instability or need help with clothing.
People can drop off denim items (jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more) in a special bin at the Aeropostale store inside the mall. Those who do will receive a special discount at Aeropostale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.