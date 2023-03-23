WINCHESTER — One NFL Hall of Fame legend and a hometown hero who got his NFL career started with a Super Bowl title will serve as Co-Sports Marshals for the upcoming Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Eric Dickerson, a Hall of Fame running back who still holds the NFL single-season rushing record, and Nazeeh Johnson, a former Millbrook High School star who is a member of this year's champion Kansas City Chiefs, were announced as Co-Sports Marshals at a news conference on Thursday. Both will be featured speakers at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 6, to be held from 8 to 10 a.m. in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University, and will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which follows at 1:30 p.m.
In a phone interview on Thursday, the 24-year-old Johnson said it means a great to deal to him to receive the Co-Sports Marshal honor. A defensive back who starred on special teams as a Chiefs rookie this year, Johnson is currently spending a couple of days in Florida before heading to Grossetti Performance in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to do some training for the 2023 NFL season.
"I'm just looking forward to seeing everybody and having fun with everybody," said Johnson, a 2016 Millbrook graduate. "I'm local, so everybody can relate to me.
"I'm looking forward to the parade. I've never really watched the parade, but I've always been eating the festival food. So I've never really seen what [the whole festival] entails."
Dickerson played 11 seasons in the NFL, starting with the Los Angeles Rams in 1983. In his first, he set a then-rookie record with 1,808 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 390 carries. He followed that up the next season with an NFL record 2,105 yards, while adding 14 TDs, on 379 carries. At the time he joined O.J. Simpson (in 1973) as the only two running backs in NFL history to crack the 2,000-yard mark. There are now just six players who have achieved that milestone.
In 1987, Dickerson was traded to the Indianapolis Colts early in the season. In 1988, he rushed for 1,659 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was traded to the Los Angeles Raiders prior to the 1992 season, where he split carries with former Apple Blossom Sports Marshal Marcus Allen, also a Hall of Famer.
He ended his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1993.
Dickerson finished his career with 13,259 yards, second in NFL history at that time, and rushed for 90 touchdowns. He also caught 281 passes for 2,137 yards.
Dickerson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2000 and 2001, he served as a sideline commentator for ABC’s Monday Night Football.
Dickerson also has a Winchester connection with former state senator and sports promoter Russ Potts. In college, Dickerson was part of the famed “Pony Express” backfield at Southern Methodist University along with Craig James. Potts, the athletic director there from 1978-82, coined the phrase. Dickerson was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
On thing that Dickerson did not attain in his legendary career was winning a Super Bowl title. Johnson has one of those after his first season with the Chiefs.
The former walk-on at Marshall University was drafted by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. One of the final cuts in the preseason, Johnson was added to the practice squad and eventually joined the full roster during the season.
Johnson, who possesses blazing speed, made his impact on special teams for the Chiefs, which included 10 tackles (seven solo) in 14 combined regular season and playoff games.
Nowhere more was that evident than in the game’s biggest stage as he made a touchdown-saving tackle and provided blocking on the longest punt return in the Super Bowl’s 57-year history during Kansas City’s 38-35 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Johnson prevented Eagles’ punt returner Britain Covey from breaking loose on what had the potential to be an 84-yard return in the second quarter. He later provided blocking for teammate Kadarius Toney, whose 65-yard return set up a TD that gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Johnson was a preferred walk-on at Marshall who earned a full scholarship in 2018 after two seasons on the team. He’d go on to have 302 tackles and seven interceptions for the Thundering Herd.
Tickets for the Sports Breakfast range between $45 and $125 and can be purchased online at: https://www.thebloom.com/tickets.html.
Winchester Star sports reporter Robert Niedzwiecki contributed to this story.
