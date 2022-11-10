WINCHESTER — The theme for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is "Live. Love. Bloom."
The theme was announced Wednesday night at Fox Meadow Barn at Cloverdale Farm, 350 Old Firehouse Lane in Frederick County, in an event that served as the formal kickoff for the springtime festival scheduled for April 28 to May 7 in and around Winchester.
"The theme's inspirational message consists of three simple, short verbs that reflect the love our community has for this nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating the Bloom," festival President Sharen Gromling said in a media release following the announcement. "It is an easy to remember, simplistic theme that is filled with energy and action — 'Live. Love. Bloom.' In short, the theme inspires us to live fully, love deeply and Bloom forever."
The logo for this spring's festival was designed by Erik Zimmerman of White Spider Inc.
"I wanted the artwork for the 96th theme to be as simple and as powerful as the title, 'Live. Love. Bloom' — a clean and bold design, incorporating traditional colors along with a splash of something different to provide complimentary impact and festival energy," Zimmerman said in the release. "Typically, the logo is a simpler version of the program cover; however, this year the logo came first, and they mimic each other almost identically with a strong design."
The opening date for Apple Blossom ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available to buy in person at festival headquarters at 135 N. Cameron St., by phone at 540-662-3863 or online at thebloom.com.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival was first held on May 3, 1924, as a one-day event but, over the years, has expanded to a nearly two-week celebration of spring. It has been held every year with the exceptions of 1942 through 1945 due to World War II and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
