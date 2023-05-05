WINCHESTER — Some of the women who attended Friday morning's Massage Envy Bloomers' Luncheon at the Total Dental Zone Tent at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center were so eager to get the party started, they began tailgiting in the parking lot three hours before the doors opened.
"We've got Jello shots, we've got mimosas, watermelon moonshine," said Jen McGill Oway, who joined several friends from Winchester and her native New Jersey at a makeshift bar called the Pilot Pub, so-named because they were using two Honda Pilot SUVs as the base for their celebration. "I have DDs (designated drivers), that's all that matters."
One of the teetotaling drivers was Ingrid Egnot, who was having a blast despite her lack of booze.
"It's so much fun," Egnot said as she and her friends starting dismantling the Pilot Pub so they could join the long line of ladies waiting to get into the women-only Bloomers' Luncheon, one of the Friday morning highlights of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Hundreds of ladies dressed primarily in Apple Blossom pink and green paid $45 to $80 a ticket to attend the two-hour event, which included boxed lunches from Panera Bread, live music from the band Souled Out, access to a pair of photo booths, free massages from event sponsor Massage Envy and, of course, access to bars serving beer, wine and liquor.
"I like to start with wine and work my way up," said Sydnie Stern-Leaphard of Winchester while holding a glass of chardonnay.
Kayla McKenna of Winchester didn't need a buildup. She went straight for the vodka.
"The saying is, 'Liquor before beer, you're in the clear. Beer before liquor, never been sicker,'" McKenna said with a grin as her friends Stern-Leaphard and Holly Simons of Winchester slipped over to another line so they could have what she was having.
Among the few men who were allowed into the Bloomers' Luncheon were local dignitaries who volunteered to be bartenders, including Winchester City Council member Les Veach and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV.
"This is my first year," Harbaugh said. "Les said there were 13 bartenders for 1,300 women, so I was happy to help."
"It's very entertaining," Veach said. "The ladies have a great time and they enjoy coming up to the bar."
A few more men in the sea of female faces were the members of local band Souled Out, who kept the dance floor filled by playing classic rock and pop songs from the 1970s, '80s and beyond. One of those songs was "Sharp Dressed Man" by ZZ Top, which the singer customized for the more boisterous attendees. Rather than singing, "Every girl's crazy 'bout a sharp-dressed man," the lyric became, "Every girl's crazy 'bout a well-hung man." Hundreds of women, most of whom had already made a trip or three to the bars, roared their approval.
Off to the side of the dance floor sat 80-year-old Betty Ganoe of Winchester, who has attended every Bloomers' Luncheon since the first one was held in 1991.
"It's so much fun," Ganoe said. "We have friends from South Carolina and Maryland who come here to join us. We've all bonded because of this and we've stayed friends for years and years."
Most of the Bloomers' Luncheon attendees were having so much fun, they didn't even notice that a movie was being filmed in the back of the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center. The scene being shot featured actors Paris Berelc ("Alexa and Katie," "Mighty Med") and Luke Benward ("How to Eat Fried Worms," "Girl vs. Monster") standing at a table and enjoying themselves during, appropriately enough, a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival event.
Steve Nerangis of Winchester said the movie, "Miss Valentine," which also features actor Marilu Henner of "Taxi" fame, is being co-produced with Shenandoah University and will be shopping for a distributor in the coming months.
