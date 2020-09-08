WINCHESTER — Picking the area’s apple crop isn’t going to be easy.
A frost that took place earlier this year has resulted in a smaller crop than usual. On top of that is the logistical nightmare of getting hundreds of workers here to pick apples during the coronavirus pandemic and keeping them healthy during their stay.
In mid-August, workers began arriving at a migrant labor camp operated by the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association at 801 Fairmont Ave. They typically stay in one of the camp’s 20 buildings during the harvest, which wraps up around the end of October.
Because of the crop’s smaller size, only about 220 workers are expected at the camp this season, down from 270-300 in previous years, according to camp manager Joe Robinson. Domestic workers and Jamaican and Hispanic workers with H-2A visas comprise most of the camp’s workforce. Many of the workers arrive in crews, hired by a fruit grower.
“Everything is different” this year, Robinson said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the various crews staying at the camp are being kept apart to avoid the risk of infection. A crew typically has 13 to 15 workers.
“We are extremely fortunate that we have had fewer workers than we have had in the years past because that has allowed us to spread people out,” said Diane Kearns, president of Frederick County-based Fruit Hill Orchard Inc., a local apple growing operation.
Kearns, who relies on migrant workers to harvest her apple crop, said the camp could probably house about 600 workers. But the smaller number of workers has made it easier to implement social distancing measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Basically what we decided to do was keep people in pods,” Kearns said. “One grower’s crews do not interface with another grower’s crews. We try to spread everything out. They are in their own building.”
Robinson said the crews are isolated and “asked to stay in their pods.” Within a couple days of arriving at the camp, workers are given a COVID test.
“Within four days of them entering we know if they have a positive test,” Robinson said. “We have rooms designated where they can go and be isolated for a set period of time, 10 days. They are paid while they are there. Then they are brought back to work.”
Kearns said even cooking has been split up. In previous years, the entire camp would eat at a central mess hall. Now, they eat separately.
“It’s all takeout now,” Kearns said. “Essentially they cook the food, people come up and you hand them the plate. Then they walk away and head back to their place.”
Kearns said there have been workers who have tested positive for COVID, some of whom were asymptomatic. Robinson said he is not at liberty to say how many have tested positive.
“If you test positive for it, then you are in isolation and, no, you cannot work,” Kearns said. “You are in isolation for 10 days. You’ll be put in a room. You can’t go anywhere else. They’ll bring your food to you, and there’s a designated bathroom. You need to wash and use the toilet in that spot. The rest of the folks that might have been exposed to that person, they are considered essential workers. They are in quarantine. They can’t go walk around and do anything else, but we can take them to work and they can still eat.”
Robinson said the camp is working with the health department and Shenandoah Community Health to provide COVID-19 testing and to ensure that safety precautions are being followed. Additional buses are being used to drive workers to and from the orchards in order to maintain social distancing.
Normally, the buses would transport 30 men on a 44-passenger bus. This year, they are taking 13 men on a 44-passenger bus, according to Kearns, who does a temperature check of the men boarding the buses, as a fever is one of the possible symptoms of COVID.
Kearns said that COVID-19 has impacted things “quite a bit” and that she is ready for this year to be over.
“The crop is not particularly good this year,” Kearns added. “Most people feel like even though we are getting a lot of water because it’s raining a lot now, the size will not be there. And that’s because we had some early frost damage that affects the seeds at cell division. So a lot of people are … picking short. They’ve estimated their crop and what they have picked so far has not gotten up to what they thought it would get.”
Robinson said the workers have been complying with the new conditions at the camp.
“It’s a group effort between the workers and the employers to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Because of the risk of COVID-19, visitors are not being allowed into the camp.
“We are not letting people come on site because we do not want to bring the virus in here,” Robinson said.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley is one of Virginia’s largest apple-producing regions. About 5 million to 6 million bushels of apples are grown annually in Virginia.
