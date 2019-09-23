CLEAR BROOK — After being canceled last year because of bad weather from Hurricane Florence, the Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest festival returned this weekend — drawing a crowd of about 7,000 people.
The 43rd festival was held Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The two-day event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Winchester, which gives the money raised from the event to nonprofits in Winchester and Frederick County. Event chair Darla McCrary said people love the event because it has something for every member of the family and it is pet-friendly.
“People look forward to this festival,” McCrary said. “It’s one of the largest in the region. We try to have plenty to do for every member of the family. Car shows for the guys, crafts for the women. Kid zone for the kids. We even have a beer garden, featuring ciders and craft beers.”
Seventy-two apple varieties grown at the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County were on display in the fairground’s show barn. Visitors were also able to taste and purchase apples and cider from local orchards in the barn.
Jim Robinson, chairman of the apple-themed booth for the Harvest Festival, said roughly 1,000 pounds of apples were sold on Saturday and that they had “gone through a lot of cider.”
He said his favorite aspect of the festival is “the people” and the questions they ask.
“I like being able to provide information about the industry — raise awareness of what the fruit growing industry is doing and has done for the area,” Robinson said. “The [apple] history, so much is gone. People ask questions and all we can do is reminisce about what it was. It’s nothing compared to what it used to be, but there are a number of good apple growing operations still in our area.”
Visitors were also able to eat apple pie, apple dumplings and candy apples. Alyssa Boswell, a student of the Inwood Dance Company, said she and her friends made more than 700 candy apples to sell to raise money for a dance festival they want to travel to in the spring.
Continuing the apple theme, there was also an Apple Pie Eating Contest, an Apple Pie Baking Contest and apple butter making.
Becky Maynard, who came with her husband and two children, won $100 for a first-place prize in the Apple Pie Baking Contest using her grandmother’s recipe. The festival also included the work of 86 artisans, Bingo, a canine obstacle course, a kid’s area with inflatables, farm animals, an antique car show and musical performances by Nashville star Blake Esse (currently touring with Clint Black), Robbie Limon, Bud’s Collective and Jimmy Lee.
New attractions included giant hamster-like balls for people to roll around in and pony rides. Event attendee Sheri Horst said her young daughters liked being able to pet horses. Tomi Todaro from Washington County, Maryland, thought the event had “a nice variety of vendors”.
“The baby cow was cute,” Todaro said. “My sons enjoyed how dog-friendly the festival is.”
McCrary said more than 100 volunteers from the Rotary Club helped out. Fundraising totals for the event were not available as of Sunday evening.
