WINCHESTER — The big apple will drop amid New Year’s Eve festivities again this year, but at a new location.
The gigantic, lighted ornament will descend from a crane between 11:59 p.m. and midnight on Saturday at the intersection of Loudoun and Boscawen streets downtown, ushering in 2023.
It’s part of “Midnight Moment,” an event that city officials hope will become a new tradition for the holiday.
The apple previously was lowered at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets as part of First Night Winchester, a community-oriented event billed as an alcohol-free alternative to traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations.
First Night Winchester featured entertainment hosted at churches and other venues surrounding the downtown walking mall. Along with the apple drop, the event culminated with a dance party at the intersection and a fireworks display nearby.
Earlier this year, it was announced that First Night Winchester had ended its 35-year run. Organizers attributed its demise largely to hardships in attracting volunteers to work at festivities, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Old Town Winchester organization, which are promoting “Midnight Moment,” decided to get the apple out of storage and use it again.
“A lot of people are attached to having that symbol and tradition” on New Year’s Eve, said EDA Executive Director Rick Cobert.
“Midnight Moment” coincides with various celebrations planned at The Monument VA, Bright Box Theatre, Winchester Brew Works, The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion, The American Bar and Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen. Tickets must be purchased for all except Vibrissa’s “New Year’s Eve 2023 Party,” which has no admission charge. More information about those activities is online at oldtownwinchesterva.com.
The apple drop is moving to Loudoun and Boscawen because “there’s a lot more room to walk around” at that location, Cobert said.
However, no dance party or fireworks will be held because of a lack of funds, he said.
Plans are to continue the apple drop annually on New Year’s Eve if a lot of people show up on Saturday night, Cobert mentioned.
The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of showers that night. But if it rains, visitors can make a quick trip outside to watch the apple descend, then go back indoors.
“We want everyone to come out, say goodbye to 2022 and then continue enjoying your evening,” said Cobert.
