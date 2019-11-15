WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications for an interim Shawnee District supervisor.
An interim is needed because Shawnee Supervisor Shannon Trout is moving to California. Her last board meeting was Wednesday night. She was elected to her first four-year term on the board on Nov. 7, 2017.
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 2. Per state code, the board has 45 days from Trout’s resignation date to fill the vacated seat. If they wait longer than 45 days, the power to make the appointment would transfer to the judges of the Frederick County Circuit Court. Since her resignation took effect on Nov. 14, the 45-day period ends on Dec. 28.
It’s the board’s intent to announce the interim representative at its Dec. 11 meeting.
The interim Shawnee supervisor will serve until a special election is held. The interim would be eligible to run in the special election.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the board voted to file a petition with the circuit court to hold a special election on Nov. 3. The winner would serve the remainder of Trout’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
Applications are available on the county website at fcva.us/shawnee_interim or at the county administrator’s office at 107 N. Kent St.
Applicants must be 18 years old or on or before Nov. 3, 2020. They must also be a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding his/her election, a resident of the Shawnee District and registered to vote in the precinct where he/she lives by the date on which he/she must qualify as a candidate.
Applicants must complete an information data sheet/application for the interim appointment and provide a letter of interest, resume and any other information they believe would be beneficial to the board. Applications are to be sent to the county administrator’s office, then they will be forwarded to the board.
John Wright, president of Frederick County Professional Firefighters Association, thanked Trout for advocating for firefighter funding during her time on the board. He gifted her with a firefighter helmet with her name engraved on it.
“Two years ago, the Shawnee District in this community got hooked on Trout,” Wright said. “And man did we catch a good one. I hope this board will keep this in mind and seek a replacement that fits the mold of Shannon and what her constituents voted to elect until a special election can be held. Shannon, on behalf of all firefighters on the job here in Frederick County, thank you for your unwavering support on addressing the issues that we face every day. Your voice of reason and advocacy for our firefighters, for our deputies, our schools and our county services will be sorely missed. Thank you for all of your words of wisdom and working for the greater good of our growing community.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. told Trout it was a pleasure to work with her and said she served “with great dedication and distinction.”
Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Gary Lofton and Blaine Dunn also wished Trout the best. Lofton said she will have “a long, illustrious career someplace.” Dunn thanked her for her service and said he appreciated her willingness to sometimes flat-out disagree with other board members on various matters.
Trout, a public school teacher, said it has been an honor to serve as the Shawnee District representative.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me in this role and for allowing me to serve. In the past two years, I’ve learned a great deal about local government from my fellow board members, from county staff and from the community. Although I thought I did, I really had no idea what this role entailed and I’m eternally grateful for this experience.”
She said even though board members don’t often agree, “We are always respectful and civil and for that I am truly appreciative.”
Trout encouraged her constituents to stay involved in county government issues, and she asked the supervisors to be proactive in funding public needs, including schools and police and emergency services.
She requested that the board appoint an interim supervisor with values similar to hers.
