WINCHESTER — Startup Shenandoah Valley, or S2V, will have a second business cohort soon.
The Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF), which is responsible for S2V, announced this week that applications for the second cohort are available at stauntonfund.org through April 9.
S2V is billed as a virtual accelerator program for regional businesses that have high growth potential and are ready to scale.
Nine companies were selected for the program’s first cohort and are nearing completion of an eight-week implementation process that began in January, with one-on-one virtual coaching, mentoring and support in other business-related areas.
“S2V has been an incredible opportunity for my business,” said Mark Toorock, founder of America Parkour and a member of S2V’s inaugural cohort. “The guidance and focus they have provided have helped me gain clarity and move forward with purpose.”
Toorock’s American Parkour has been working to expand into Shenandoah County to provide parkour equipment and education to schools, camps and individuals.
SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said S2V is a “significant opportunity for both our entrepreneurs and the community as a whole.”
“With support from partners across the region and our ecosystem builders, we have designed an innovative program that will help businesses in the Valley compete at a national level," she said. "Best of all, because of the GO Virginia grant SCCF received in 2020, we are able to offer this program free of charge and without equity requirements.”
Companies selected for the program will take part in an eight-week implementation “sprint” beginning May 31, with one-on-one virtual coaching, tailored mentoring, and support on all aspects of running a successful scalable business — such as raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing and legal issues, among others. Participants will become part of an alumni network of the Shenandoah Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The program is supported by SCCF’s ecosystem builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall.
“We urge committed entrepreneurs at any stage of the business cycle to apply,” Hall said. “Of particular importance is that our cohort represents the diversity of talent we have in this region.”
The Northern Shenandoah Valley had two businesses in the inaugural cohort, including America Parkour and Ruth Rau's Winchester-based Love Pigs toy-making company.
Other businesses in the first cohort included: QuickFix, an IT company in Staunton; Newtown Fitness Club, based in Staunton; Pure Shenandoah, a hemp and CBD company in Elton; Panoramic InfoSec, a security company in Staunton; Ol Dominion Beer and Exploration Club, a brewery based in Glen Allen; Local Food Network, a healthy food-based company in Harrisonburg; and Go Lids, a to-go cup lids company in Charlottesville.
