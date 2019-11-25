WINCHESTER — The city is accepting registration forms for its 15th annual Insight Citizen’s Academy, a three-month program that begins in January.
Since 2004, Insight has given local residents an opportunity to discover Winchester through interactive, hands-on activities and exposure to a wide range of government services, programs, functions and challenges. Participants get to meet the personnel behind city operations, and learn how and why government decisions are made.
“This amazing program offers more than just an opportunity to learn about local government operations,” Winchester Communications Director and Insight Citizen’s Academy coordinator Amy Simmons said in a media release. “It’s a chance for residents to get involved, meet new people, get answers and discover more about their hometown in a casual and open environment.”
A total of 19 sessions will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday and selected Tuesdays starting on Jan. 8 and concluding on April 22. Meeting locations vary depending on the topic, but all sessions are held in Winchester or Frederick County.
Applicants must register by Dec. 31, and seats are limited. The cost is $25 per participant.
For a registration form and schedule of academy classes, visit winchesterva.gov/insight.
