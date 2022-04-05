WINCHESTER — After a two-year hiatus, the Winchester Police Department announces the return of its annual Kids and Cops Camp, scheduled for June 20-24.
“The Winchester Police Department is passionate about community outreach, and we unfortunately had to put many of our successful events on hold due to COVID-19,” program organizer Lt. Frank Myrtle said in a news release. “Kids and Cops Camp ran for 18 years before the pandemic and was always hugely successful, so we’re more than ready to bring it back.”
Applications for campers, high school interns, and college interns are available for download on the WPD’s Kids and Cops Camp webpage. While the internship applications may be turned in any time, camper applications will only be accepted in-person until April 7 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Timbrook Public Safety Center. The registration fee of $35 is due at time of application. Parents who prefer to mail in their payments must ensure that they are postmarked by April 7. The camp is limited to 60 applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.
During the week, campers will engage with officers in law enforcement demonstrations, a kickball tournament, various team-building exercises and competitions, and a community service project.
For more information about the camp, visit www.winchesterpolice.org/get-involved.
