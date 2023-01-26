The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is accepting applications for the next cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V): the region’s online accelerator program for scalable businesses.
Businesses ready for rapid, iterative development, at every level — from building the product to refining and scaling the business model, traditionally scalable businesses (software as a service, agriculture/ag tech, manufacturing, technology, professional services), as well as those businesses that are looking to create salaried jobs in our region — are encouraged to apply. Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors and investors in and beyond the region.
This upcoming cohort will be the sixth for the program since its inception in 2020. Last year, 13 entrepreneurs completed the program to take their businesses to the next level, according to a media release. Participants ended the eight-week coaching phase with new senses of direction, improved business models and connections with mentors as well as other entrepreneurs.
“The S2V program is about connecting businesses that are ready to grow with coaches, investors, and a network that can help them get to the next stage of their business,” said Katie Overfield-Zook, who oversees the program.
Businesses selected for the program will take part in an eight-week coaching phase beginning March 6. Participants are supported by coaches, mentors, SCCF staff, their peers and subject matter experts as they execute the plan they develop all in a virtual environment. This allows for maximum, entrepreneur-led impact and the most flexibility for a work/life schedule. Participants will also have access to both Builder 10 and Clifton Strengths Talent Assessments through group work and one-on-one sessions.
Individuals interested in the program must fill out an application form to be included in the interview process.
“The program is open to entrepreneurs in any industry who are committed to growing their business,” said Overfield-Zook. “Of particular importance is that our cohort represents the diversity of talent we have in this region, so we encourage entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities, such as women, students, Black entrepreneurs, and others, to apply.”
The program and coursework are valued at over $3,000, but SCCF is offering it to participants for $1,000. Payment plans of $250 per month are encouraged. If this cost is still an impediment to joining the cohort, SCCF has various financial solutions upon request.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the Feb. 2 deadline.
For more information, visit sccfva.org.
