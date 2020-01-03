HARRISONBURG — In preparation for the Virginia Homeless Solutions Program’s 2020-2022 grant cycle, the Western Virginia Continuum of Care is accepting Letter of Intent (LOI) applications from eligible agencies that combat homelessness in the Shenandoah Valley.
Grant funds from the program managed by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development are available to organizations operating within the Continuum of Care’s geographic region that provide or intend to provide homeless services in the following program areas: targeted prevention, rapid re-housing, coordinated entry/centralized intake, street outreach and emergency shelter.
The Western Virginia Continuum of Care, a collaboration of nonprofits, governments, schools, hospitals, law enforcement agencies and community members that works to prevent and end homelessness, serves Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties, and the cities of Winchester and Harrisonburg.
The full notice of the Virginia Homeless Solution Program’s grant funding availability, as well as eligibility requirements and an LOI application, can be found online at continuumofcare513.com" target="_blank">continuumofcare513.com.
All submissions, including required attachments and templates, must be emailed by Jan. 10 to Western Virginia Continuum of Care Coordinator Vine Adowei at vadowei@harrisonburgrha.com. The first meeting for all agencies that submit an LOI application will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue’s training room, 600 N. Main St. in Woodstock.
For more information on the application process, call Adowei at 540-437-9545 or visit continuumofcare513.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.