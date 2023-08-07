BERRYVILLE — Renovations to the Clarke County Courthouse grounds won’t run any further than the property line, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
No changes are proposed for North Church Street or an adjoining sidewalk and fence running in front of the grounds, Boies recently told the Berryville Architectural Review Board (ARB).
Town officials will have input into the project through the ARB, a five-member panel appointed by Berryville Town Council. It approves structural and cosmetic changes to properties within Berryville’s historic district by issuing “certificates of appropriateness” for them.
ARB members didn’t comment at length on the project as the renovations aren’t yet finalized. When it meets next Tuesday, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a final master plan, once consulting firm Rhodeside-Harwell Inc. finishes tweaking the preliminary plan.
However, ARB members indicated they’re excited about the project and eager to be involved in it.
Controversy over the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds spurred development of the preliminary plans. The Confederacy supported slavery.
The monument, entitled “Appomattox” and erected in 1900, lists the names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County who died during the war. It’s topped with a statue depicting an unidentified, downcast soldier.
Plans call for another monument — one specifically highlighting part of African American history, perhaps as it pertains to the county — to be created and installed on the grounds to counterbalance the Confederate statue.
Choosing the subject of the monument will be “your biggest decision,” ARB member Mary Serock told Boies.
Other renovations, Boies mentioned, include the installation of interpretative signs for the existing monument and removing a large copper beech tree that is partially obstructing it.
“It’s just not in a good location,” he said of the tree.
“The consultants haven’t proposed anything I thought would take away” from the courthouse’s historical character, added Boies.
ARB member Satkuna Mathur said the preliminary plans “look good to me.”
Mathur asked if any funds for the project have been set aside.
That will happen in the future, according to Boies.
Costs for developing the second monument and refurbishing the grounds haven’t yet been determined. Officials have said it’s likely that a combination of public and private funds will be needed.
“This kind of thing can get pretty expensive pretty quickly,” Boies said.
Later this summer, he plans to talk with some people who’ve expressed potential interest in donating to the project, he said.
