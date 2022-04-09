BERRYVILLE — Efforts to preserve a historic log cabin should be afforded an opportunity to succeed before demolition is considered, the Berryville Architectural Review Board (ARB) has determined.
In a unanimous vote, the ARB on Wednesday recommended that the town give the owners of 112 Josephine St. until Dec. 31, 2023, to renovate the boarded-up house. However, the owners should adhere to a timeline, reaching certain milestones as the structure undergoes improvements, board members asserted.
The house shouldn’t be allowed to remain in its present condition indefinitely, said board member Mary Serock.
Should the owners be unwilling or unable to complete needed repairs by the deadline, or achieve the milestones, the ARB will defer to Berryville Town Council “to make a determination regarding the disposition of the structure that will protect the health, safety and welfare of the community,” according to a motion made by board member Jon Burge.
Built in the 1870s, the cabin is the only original structure in the Josephine City Historic District existing as it was built.
Josephine City, a historically African American neighborhood on Berryville’s southeast side, is on the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register. Josephine Street is the neighborhood’s only street.
Over the years, the vacant cabin’s appearance has declined.
The cabin is one of four structures in Berryville — including two others on Josephine Street — currently targeted under a blight abatement plan prepared by town officials.
During a March 22 hearing, people from Clarke County and beyond pleaded with the Berryville Planning Commission for help in preserving the Josephine Street properties, especially the cabin. The commission then decided to get input from the ARB, which advises the commission and the town council on matters involving historic district regulations.
Burge said he visited the cabin and found it to be “in much better shape than I was expecting.” His only concerns are deterioration to the front porch and a back room, he said.
“The whole rest of the structure, I think, is in pretty good shape,” Burge added. From an overall health and safety perspective, “I don’t think this house presents a danger to anybody.”
Yet the main part of the cabin could deteriorate if enough moisture gets into the logs, said board Chairwoman Susan Godfrey.
Just because it’s boarded up doesn’t necessarily mean the structure is dilapidated, ARB members agreed.
Nobody apparently has entered the house recently, so its interior condition isn’t known.
Donna Richardson of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, a descendant of one of the cabin’s original owners, has represented the family in conversations with Berryville officials. Town Manager Keith Dalton said Richardson told him she hasn’t been inside in years.
Richardson told the planning commission during its hearing that she will “make every effort” to have the cabin restored.
Godfrey said she understands Richardson intends to have a contractor there by the end of April to begin porch repairs.
ARB members expressed confidence in Richardson’s efforts to spearhead the cabin’s refurbishment, especially considering that local developers and a statewide preservation group have offered their assistance and advice.
Already, “she’s taken a lot of steps to try and save it,” board member Satkuna Mather said to her understanding.
“I’m impressed with her efforts,” said Vice Chairwoman Robin McFillen. “If given time, Ms. Richardson will address the needs of the house.”
The planning commission examines land-use issues in depth and makes recommendations to the town council on how to handle them. It will consider the ARB’s recommendation for the cabin during an upcoming meeting, Dalton said.
Like for the cabin, the ARB is recommending that the owners of 225 Josephine St. be given until Dec. 31, 2023, to upgrade the structure. The panel is suggesting that the owners of 114 Josephine St. be given until the end of this year to bring the structure up to building codes.
Those recommendations are based on the structures’ conditions.
“More immediacy is needed” to resolve problems at 114 Josephine, said Burge. He predicted the structure is capable of collapsing at any time.
“Stuff inside the building is pushing on the structure,” causing its walls to bow out, he said.
And, “it needs to get under a roof,” or at least a tarpaulin, McFillen said.
Although it needs a lot of work, 225 Josephine “doesn’t appear to be in imminent danger of falling down,” Burge said based on his examination of its exterior.
