Arbor Day in Middletown

Middletown celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a Cherokee dogwood tree in front of the Wayside Inn on Main Street. Shown planting the tree, which was donated by Meadows Farms Nursery in Frederick County, are Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and town Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV. Following the planting, a banner celebrating the lieutenant governor’s service as a U.S. Marine from 1983 to 1986 was unveiled on Main Street as part of the Hometown Veteran Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program.