WINCHESTER — Let's talk about the r-word.
There has been a lot of discussion lately about the appropriateness of the word "retarded." Some people say it's OK to use the word to describe a medical or intellectual condition or, in its slang form, something silly or stupid; others say it's an expression of ignorance, intolerance and cruelty that should only be used when referring to a slow musical tempo or a mechanical device used in braking systems (i.e. brake retarders).
Nichole Pangle, who is the executive director of The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley and the mother of a teenage boy with autism, said on Thursday that it is her duty to stand up for people with intellectual and developmental difficulties, including her 14-year-old son, Matty.
"I don't like to make waves, but when it comes to my kid and kids like mine, I will stand up," Pangle said during an interview at her Winchester office. "It's important for me to show my son that he's valued, and it's important for me to show my daughter, who has no disabilities, that we need to speak up for other people."
Pangle said everyone needs to understand that words can have a powerful impact on a person's sense of self-worth.
"If you're built up with negative words, I believe you're going to become a negative person," she said. "If you're built up with positive things, that's going to make a difference in your outlook and make you a better person."
The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley is the Winchester-based chapter of the national nonprofit organization The Arc of the United States, whose mission is to advocate for people with intellectual and developmental difficulties. It was established in 1950, a time when many intellectual and developmental conditions — including autism — were lumped together under the term "mental retardation."
The Arc's original name was National Association for Retarded Children, with the r-word being used as a catch-all to describe a wide range of intellectual and developmental difficulties. The group changed its name in 1973 to National Association for Retarded Citizens and again in 1981 to Association for Retarded Citizens of the United States.
Meanwhile, Americans in the 1970s and '80s co-opted the word "retarded" and turned it into a slang phrase for something or someone they considered stupid. By 1992, the word "retarded" had gained such a negative connotation that the Association for Retarded Citizens of the United States changed its name to The Arc of the United States and completely discontinued all uses of the r-word, replacing it instead with the phrase "cognitive intellectual developmental disabilities."
"They became advocates against the word," Pangle said.
The Arc's advocacy was key in compelling the United States government to formally drop "mental retardation" as a medical term in 2010 with the passage of Rosa's Law, legislation that officially replaced "mental retardation" with "intellectual disability." Rosa's Law also banned the words "idiot," "imbecile" and "moron" from being used as medical descriptors for people with low IQs.
Today, the vast majority of Americans have abandoned the r-word but some continue to use it, particularly as a slang term. For example, Frederick County School Board member Linda Martin recently wrote in a social media post that the county school system's mask-wearing policy, which she opposes, is "totally bogus and might I add retarded." She subsequently attributed her use of the word in that post and several others to growing up in the 1970s, and she has refused to apologize.
Pangle, 42, said she also grew up in the era where it was acceptable to say "retarded" as a slur or a joke, and she understands that people of a certain age may slip up from time to time and use the r-word out of habit, but she can't understand why Martin won't apologize after being called out by numerous people who were offended by her social media posts.
"The School Board represents all students, including those with disabilities," Pangle said. "It's not fair to have a word that has been used as a slur to describe those children to come out of the mouth of someone who's supposed to represent the best interests of our kids."
At Tuesday night's Frederick County School Board meeting, Pangle addressed the board and, in particular, Martin.
"Your words go against everything in the school mission statement," Pangle said during the public comment portion of the meeting. "How are you embracing a culture of inclusiveness by using this word? How are you committing to forward thinking? ... You represent students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, though many of their families have expressed that they wish you didn’t. You don’t speak for them. And you don’t speak for my son, my friends with disabilities and those I serve."
Martin did not respond.
Pangle said she would be happy to speak with anyone who has questions about why the r-word is offensive and insulting. She can be reached at 540-692-9650 or shenvalleyarc@gmail.com.
"If any organization wants to learn more about disabilities or why the r-word should not be used, I am more than happy to come out and speak on behalf of The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley or as a parent, whatever they would like. I just want to educate people," she said.
(1) comment
Thank you, Ms. Pangle for speaking out. There is no place on our board of education for people who not only use that expression but then refuse to apologize.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.