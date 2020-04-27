BERRYVILLE — A local man told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday he plans to run for the Berryville District seat being vacated by Mary Daniel.
George Archibald told The Winchester Star immediately before the supervisors' meeting that he wants to serve his community and see "fiscal responsibility and sensitivity" in county government.
Archibald, 75, of 27 W. Main St., said that as a former journalist, "I know how to ferret the truth out of the details" of an issue.
He has not yet submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Clarke County Office of Elections, he said.
Archibald did not elaborate to the supervisors about his plans to run for public office.
Speaking during a public comment period, however, he asked the supervisors not to appoint someone to temporarily fill Daniel's seat before a special election is held on Nov. 3 to fill it on a permanent basis. Appointing a temporary supervisor could "give someone an unfair advantage" at being elected and make the election "tainted," he said.
"The time until such election takes place will not be long enough to create any difficulty for the board with this vacancy," Archibald stated in prepared remarks.
Daniel, a lawyer, was elected to her second four-year term as a supervisor last November. She recently resigned after being appointed a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District.
Her resignation is effective May 2. Remaining supervisors must appoint someone to fill her seat within 45 days of that date, otherwise Clarke County Circuit Court will appoint someone, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Archibald said he will contact Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden and urge him not to appoint anyone.
Meanwhile, the supervisors are continuing with their plans to make an appointment.
"Historically, that's what the board has done" when a seat came open before an election, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. He recalled initially having been appointed to the board himself.
"You don't want to make a hasty or ill-informed decision" in selecting a temporary supervisor, Daniel told them. "But I feel very strongly" that someone should be appointed temporarily to ensure the Berryville District is represented in county affairs, she said.
"It would be unfair to the people of Berryville," White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said, not to have representation until January. That is when the person elected on Nov. 3 will start serving, if he or she is not the board's appointee.
Six people submitted applications for the temporary post.
The county has not released their names. As reasoning for that decision, Boies presented opinions provided by the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council and the State Attorney General's Office in 2004 — when a supervisor died while in office — that applications for appointment, like employment applications, are exempt from release because they contain confidential personal information. A person's qualifications for a temporary seat are among that information, the attorney general has ruled.
The supervisors will privately interview the applicants on May 7, beginning at 9 a.m. Each interview is to last approximately 45 minutes.
Asking the current board members to bend the rules to enhance his own chances? Sounds like ol' George will fit right in. He should have finished his plea with an appeal to observe the rule of law just to make the hypocrisy a bit more blatant.
