WINCHESTER — AIDS Response Effort and Power Safe Place Resource Center will hold services in Winchester and Front Royal on Saturday to commemorate National Transgender Day of Remembrance.
TDOR raises awareness about people killed due to transphobia. The day has been annually observed since its founding in 1999 to memorialize the murder of transgender woman Rita Hester in Allston, Massachusetts.
The Human Rights Campaign reported this month that 2021 is the “deadliest year on record” for transgender and non-binary people, with at least 45 people killed due to an act of violence.
“Each of these 45 names represents a whole person and a rich life torn from us by senseless violence, driven by bigotry and transphobia and stoked by people who hate and fear transgender people and the richness of their experience,” HRC Interim President Jodi Madison said in a statement.
ARE could not hold an in-person service in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opting instead to do a virtual service.
This year, ARE and Power Safe Place will hold a service at Bowman Park at 101 Luray Ave. in Front Royal at 4 p.m. Saturday. ARE Education and Outreach Coordinator Laura Arellano said the service will include guest speakers, a pastor saying a prayer, a vigil, and lighting candles and singing. The names of every victim who died this year will also be read.
Arellano said ARE reached out to Power Safe Place Resource Center to see if it was interested in co-hosting the service. Power Safe Place is a Front-Royal-based organization that provides a safe space for people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized individuals. It also provides client resources, programs and social services.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, ARE will hold another service at the ARE office at 124 W. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. The service will begin at the office before participants march to The Hideaway Cafe on Loudoun Street during a candlelit vigil and procession.
ARE staff hopes Saturday’s services will raise awareness of those who have died and increase transgender visibility within the local community.
For more information, visit aidsresponseeffort.org.
