WINCHESTER — Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is easing its grip on the Northern Shenandoah Valley, local departments of social services are reaching out to childcare providers to make sure they have the resources and information they need for success.
Agencies in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah counties are teaming up to present three sessions to discuss how to become a subsidy provider and the benefits of doing so, and the state's new Unified Virginia Quality Birth to Five System (VQB5) and how it could impact childcare providers.
Virginia's Child Care Subsidy Program, administered by the state Department of Education, pays childcare costs for children 12 and under who are not eligible to attend public school during a part of the day when public education is available, or children 17 or younger who have special needs. For adults and guardians who qualify, the program pays a portion of childcare costs directly to the provider.
VQB5 was created in 2020 by the Virginia General Assembly to give the Department of Education oversight of all early childhood care and education programs. By fall 2023, any organization or individual who receives public funding to care for children age 5 and younger will be required to participate in the program, which will monitor providers of the following services to ensure each is complying with the conditions of the payments they receive:
- Virginia Preschool Initiative
- Early Childhood Special Education
- Title I Preschool
- Head Start/Early Head Start
VQB5 will also apply to any childcare center and family day home that participates in Virginia's Child Care Subsidy Program
The region's departments of social services will discuss the requirements of the Child Care Subsidy Program and VQB5 in three information sessions:
- An in-person presentation from 10 to 11 a.m. April 26 at the Frederick County Department of Social Services, 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester.
- An in-person and virtual presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Frederick County Department of Social Services.
- A virtual-only session from 10 to 11 a.m. April 27.
Each session will be offered at no cost and feature representatives from the local and state departments of social services, as well as the nonprofit Child Care Aware of America organization in Arlington. A question-and-answer period will conclude each event.
All participants will receive a certificate for one hour of training, and those that attend the in-person sessions will be treated to a free gift and refreshments.
Advance registration is requested. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3v1Pzk4. For more information, email stacey_park13@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.