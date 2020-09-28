WINCHESTER — Andy Anderson earned his second win of the year in Saturday night’s 35-lap Limited Late Model Fall Nationals at Winchester Speedway.
Anderson’s victory in his Bruce Kane-owned Rocket No. 15K was worth $2,525. He led all 35 laps.
Anderson out-dragged fellow front-row starter Jonathan DeHaven to take the lead as the field roared off turn two.
“I’ve been saying this all year long, but all this is because of Bruce Kane,” said Anderson in a news release. “He’s given me a great opportunity driving his cars and I’m glad we were able to get this team another win.”
Kyle Hardy rallied late for second aboard Chuck Bowie’s RUSH legal Crate Late Model with DeHaven, Trever Feathers and Scott Merryman completing the top five. Heat wins went to Anderson, DeHaven, Hardy and Kyle Lear.
Brad Omps took the win in the 15-lap B-Feature. Justin Dillman, Dale Murphy, Scott Sweeney Jr. and Kris Holliday completed the top five.
Chris Arnold continued his late-season mastery of Winchester Speedway as he won for the third time in a row in the “Ernie D’s 40” E-Mod championship.
Dan Davies shot from the pole to snare the race lead. He led until the 12th lap, which is when Austin Holcombe took over. Arnold moved into second on the 21st lap and went after Holcombe.
The next 16 laps had the fans on their feet as Arnold and Holcombe swapped the lead several times, with slide jobs at both ends of the speedway. However, Holcombe’s race came to an end when his car failed on the 38th lap. Arnold was able to control the final two circuits behind the wheel of his David Reutimann-built No. 99W to collect $4,025.
Davies placed second. Keith Jackson, who started 22nd, took third with KC Burdette and Eddie Carrier rounding out the top five. Heat wins went to David Stremme, Chris Arnold, Mike Franklin and Davies with twin consolations going to Allen Brannon and Jackson.
Former track champion Ray Kable Jr. took top honors in the 20-lap E-Mod B-feature, winning $1,025. Brian Clegg, Haley Kaiser, Justin Cullum and Frank Dibella also finished in the top five.
Veteran Rob Nichols scored his first Winchester feature win of the season in the 29-lap “Sam Crouch Memorial” Pure Stock event. Nichols took the lead on lap one and withstood a hard-charging Craig Parrill for the duration of the event to take the win in his ARC Race Cars-built No. 7 car. Jeremy Tinsman, Chris Sumption and Tony Catlett placed third through fifth, respectively. Heat wins went to Bryan Kerns, Nichols and Tinsman.
