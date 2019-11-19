TROY, N.Y. — Clarke County High School graduate and Ithaca College freshmen kicker Nick Bahamonde was selected as the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year on Tuesday and a first team all-league selection.
Bahamonde converted 46 of 49 PAT’s and made 10 of 12 field goals with a long of 47 yards, the second-longest field goal in school history. He had 28 touchbacks and averaged 59.0 yards per kickoff. He also executed two successful onside kicks.
Bahamonde was part of an Ithaca team that is 8-2 overall and went 4-2 in the NCAA Division III Liberty League. The Bombers will play Washington & Jefferson at noon at home on Saturday in the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
