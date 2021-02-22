AKRON, Ohio — Handley graduate and Cincinnati sophomore women’s track & field athlete Taylor Beard won the high jump on Friday with a mark of 5 feet, 10.5 inches at the University of Akron’s Al Campbell Invitational.
Beard has won the high jump in all four of her indoor meets this season. On Friday, she bested a field of four competitors and beat the runner-up by six inches. Beard’s best mark this season is 6-0.
