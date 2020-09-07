WINCHESTER — Wesley Bonebrake rolled to his third win of the season in Saturday night’s 25-lap Limited Late Model headliner race at Winchester Speedway.
Bonebrake darted from the second starting spot to take the lead and paced all 25 circuits aboard his Mark and Fran Wright-owned Rocket No. 37F.
“Like I always say, starting spot means so much these days.” said Bonebrake in a news release. “We’ve had such a good car all season, I think there’s times it can drive itself.”
Jakob Piper, Keith Koontz, Jonathan DeHaven and Austin Stover completed the top five. Heat wins went to Bonebrake and Jason Smith.
Levi Crowl came from the fourth starting spot to collect his second win of the season in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main. Crowl wrestled the race lead from Tanner Kerr on the ninth lap and then fended off a furious late-race charge from Devin Brannon to preserve the win in his Mike Crowl-owned Rocket No. 5.
Tanner Kerr took third place and Ben Bowie and Transtan Stoner rounded out the top five. Heat wins went to Kerr and Tommy Armel.
Mike Franklin took the lead on the first lap and went on to his fifth win of the season in the 25-lap E-Mod contest which came in his Lethal Chassis No. 74.
Mike Corbin, Jimmy Jesmer Jr., Rick Hulson and Cody Williams rounded out the top five. Franklin, Corbin and Dale Smith captured heat race wins.
Chris Sumption nailed down his fifth win of the season in the 15-lap Pure Stock feature. He was followed by Rob Nichols, Kory Sites, Jeremy Tinsman and Craig Parrill.
Cody Breeden collected his second win of the season in the 15-lap Enduro Stock main. Dylan Rutherford, Jason Wilkins, Dalton Dillman and Nathaniel Younker completed the top five.
