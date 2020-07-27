HARRISONBURG — The Broadway Bruins defeated the New Market Shockers by the run rule on Sunday night at James Madison University’s Eagle Field, winning 12-2 in seven innings in a battle of the top two Rockingham County Baseball League teams.
Broadway (15-4) scored two runs in the first, two in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 10-0 lead. The Bruins ended the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh against New Market (11-6).
Sherando graduate and JMU rising sophomore Hunter Entsminger took the loss, pitching four innings and allowing eight runs (all earned), five hits and three walks. He struck out five batters.
Entsminger’s JMU teammate Chase DeLauter did most of the damage, going 2 for 2 with two home runs, four RBIs, four runs and a walk, and he was hit by a pitch. DeLauter — who now has 13 home runs and 38 RBIs — hit a two-run blast in the first and ended the game with another two-run home run in the seventh.
At the plate, the Shockers were led by Luke Estep (1 for 1 with a triple, run and RBI), Henry Delavergne (1 for 2 with a triple and walk), Pearce Bucher (1 for 3 with a run) and Jack Duvall (RBI).
New Market — which played Elkton on Monday — takes on the Clover Hill Bucks at 7:30 p.m. on the road tonight.
(0) comments
