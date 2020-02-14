SHENANDOAH — Third-seeded Page County broke open a three-point game by outscoring No. 6 Clarke County by 15 in the third quarter of a 66-49 win in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Friday night.

Page County (14-9) led 12-10 after one quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters after outscoring the Eagles (9-14) 23-8 in the third quarter.

Clarke County is currently ranked eighth in the Region 2B rankings, so the Eagles season could still continue. Eight teams make the Region 2B tournament, which starts on Feb. 25.

Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 15 points, 10 rebounds; Raegan Owens 11 points, 5 steals, 2 assists; Ellie Brumback 10 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists; Sara Wenzel 10 points.