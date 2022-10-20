BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team defeated Mountain View 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24) in its regular-season finale to clinch the third seed for the Bull Run District tournament that begins Monday.
The Eagles are 12-8 (11-5 Bull Run).
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 35 assists; Bailey Mayo 18 kills; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 32 digs; Gracie Brown, Kiera Rohrbach 5 blocks each; Bryn Franzen 4 blocks; Karly Erickson 4 aces.
