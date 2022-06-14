Clarke County junior shortstop Madison Edwards was named to the Class 2 All-State Second Team for softball in selections released by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.
Verbally committed to NCAA Division I James Madison University, Edwards led the area in batting average (.580, 47-for-81), on-base percentage (.649) and runs (41). She also had two home runs, 12 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Appomattox County senior pitcher Courtney Layne is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Appomattox County head coach Janet Rawes is the Coach of the Year.
Layne, who will pitch next season at the University of Virginia, tossed back-to-back perfect games in the state semifinals (11-0 over Randolph-Henry) and final (1-0 over Page County). Layne also threw a perfect game against Randolph-Henry in last year’s state championship game.
Rawes led Appomattox to a 24-0 record and the Class 2 state title for the second consecutive year.
