Clarke County second baseman Danny Lyman has committed to play baseball for NCAA Division III Emory & Henry College next year.
Lyman was a second team Region 2B and first team Bull Run District selection last year. Lyman batted .354 (28 for 79) with 14 RBIs, 24 runs, eight doubles and seven stolen bases. He had a .416 on-base percentage.
Located in Emory, the Wasps compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. They were 5-9 (0-2 ODAC) before the season was shut down this season because of COVID-19 and 6-31 (3-19 ODAC) in 2019.
Lyman will study business management.
Pac-12 coaches want uniform start
As Pac-12 football coaches pitched an NCAA-mandated uniform start to the season, some of the latest plans to fight the coronavirus in California further muddled how college teams will return to play in the West.
Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Tuesday in a video conference with reporters that he would prefer for all major college teams to begin six weeks of preparation for the season at the same time.
"I’m of the opinion it would be great if the NCAA made a blanket rule for the whole nation of when we would start, and I understand some states may be less hit by this than most. And I’m sure there’s going to be some different opinions on this," Lake said. “In my opinion, I believe the NCAA should step in and say, ‘OK, here’s the date when everybody can start.'”
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell and Utah's Kyle Whittingham backed Lake's idea. For the season to start on time around Labor Day weekend, when Washington is scheduled to host Michigan, teams would need to begin six weeks of conditioning and practice in mid-July.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, a Los Angeles County public health official said, according to The Los Angeles Times, that the county's stay-at-home order is likely to extend through July. That could leave Pac-12 members USC and UCLA waiting until at least August before they begin preparing.
Kentucky Derby sets prep schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs on Tuesday released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, pending agreement by the host tracks.
The 146th Derby was rescheduled for Sept. 5 from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Preakness and Belmont — the other legs of the Triple Crown — have yet to be rescheduled. If they are run before the Derby, points to the top four finishers would be worth 150-60-30-15.
The lone prep race in May will be the $150,000 Matt Winn on May 23 at Churchill Downs. Other preps have been added on a regional basis, and once the New York Racing Association finalizes its stakes schedule, more preps could be added to the series. The point values for each race will be subject to readjustment based on their proximity to all Triple Crown races.
The schedule is:
East: Haskell and Pegasus.
Midwest: Matt Winn; Indiana Derby; Blue Grass and Ellis Park Derby.
West: Santa Anita Derby; Los Alamitos Derby and Shared Belief.
Terps land transfer from Alabama
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland men's basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games over the past three seasons at Alabama.
The 6-foot-9 Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, effective immediately. Smith had 20 starts with the Crimson Tide and shot 56 percent from the floor.
“Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court," Smith said in a statement.
He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.
Vettel, Ferrari part ways
Sebastian Vettel may walk away from Ferrari having never delivered the Formula One title the proud Italian team so desperately wants.
The four-time world champion is leaving at the end of the year by mutual consent. But it remains uncertain if the season will start amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the first 10 races already postponed or canceled.
The 32-year-old German driver joined Ferrari in 2015 to replace Fernando Alonso, but was unable to add to his world titles at Red Bull from 2010-13. Of Vettel’s 53 career wins, 14 came with Ferrari, including only one last year.
Southern Hills to host future PGA
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., will host the 2030 PGA Championship.
The PGA of America made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.
Southern Hills was originally awarded a record fifth PGA Championship in June 2017, but the year had not been determined.
Southern Hills also will host the 2021 Senior PGA Championship. The course has hosted seven major championships, beginning with the 1958 U.S. Open. Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship there in 2007.
Coyotes president no longer with team
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Ahron Cohen is no longer with the organization, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because no formal announcement has been made. No other details were provided.
Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.
Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.
