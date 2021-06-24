PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move.
The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team’s mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills.
DeCastro, the team’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft, spent nine years with the Steelers. He was named All-Pro following the 2015 and 2017 seasons while playing on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league. DeCastro was entering the final season of a five-year $50-million contract he signed in 2017.
The decision does free up some salary-cap space for the Steelers to find a replacement, but DeCastro’s solid play on the field and presence in the locker room deals a significant blow to what is now a very young offensive line group.
DeCastro’s abrupt departure means the Steelers will have an almost completely rebuilt offensive line entering 2021. Veteran center Maurkice Pouncey retired in January, left tackle Alejandro Villaneuva signed with Baltimore and left guard Matt Feilier is now with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Zach Banner is the only returning starter from Week 1 in 2020 who will be back this season and Banner is recovering from major knee surgery after going down in the opener against the New York Giants.
DeCastro missed the first two games of 2020 with lingering knee issues but appeared in 13 of Pittsburgh’s final 14 games.
Cardinals’ outburst leads to win over RoyalsWINCHESTER — Front Royal tied the game with two runs in the third inning and took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 10-6 win over Winchester in Valley Baseball League action on Wednesday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Cardinals (6-10) had the first five batters reach base in the third inning on three walks, a hit batter and a single to score their two runs to make it 3-3. In the fourth, Front Royal took a 9-3 lead after a walk, a hit batter and four hits, the last of which was a three-run home run by Henry Jamieson to make the score 9-3.
For Winchester (7-5), Austin Bulman went 4 for 5 with three runs and a solo home run. The Royals were also led by Ryan Doran (2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs), Nate Furman (2 for 4 with two runs) and Cristopher De Guzman (2 for with an RBI and a double).
Four Royals pitched two innings each. Daniel Vos (0-1) took the loss. He allowed just one inherited runner to score when he came on with no one out and the bases loaded in the third, but he left the game after the fourth after having given up six earned runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out two batters.
SU announces cross country schedulesWINCHESTER — Shenandoah University cross country coach Andy Marrocco announced the coming fall schedule for his men’s and women’s programs this week.
Shenandoah starts at Salisbury for the Sea Gull Opener on Sept. 4. SU then travels to New Market for the JMU Invitational on Sept. 17.
On the newly redesigned courses at Kernstown Battlefield, Shenandoah will host the Hornet Harrier Invitational on Sept. 25. The courses were redesigned in an effort to secure bids for NCAA Regional and National Championships.
In October, Shenandoah twice travels to Bridgewater College for the ODAC Preview (Oct. 2) and Championship (Oct. 30). Sandwiched between those events is a meet at Gettysburg College on Oct. 16.
Pacers hire Carlisle for second timeINDIANAPOLIS — When Kevin Pritchard hired a new coach in October, he took a calculated risk. This time, the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations went for the known commodity.
Pritchard hired longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Thursday, bringing back the 61-year-old NBA veteran to the team that relaunched his head coaching career almost two decades ago.
— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki with Associated Press reports
