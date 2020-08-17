BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Blue Ridge Generals 18U travel baseball team won four games in 15 hours played between Sunday morning and extremely early Monday morning to capture the Country Roads Tournament.
The tournament schedule was condensed because of Saturday’s rainouts. In the championship game, Blue Ridge defeated Wheelhouse Arsenal 18U 11-4 in a contest that started at 10:15 p.m. Sunday and ended at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Jake Arnold tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the semifinals to send the Generals into the championship game.
Blue Ridge (12-10-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and a 5-1 lead after three. After Wheelhouse cut the Generals’ lead to 5-4 in the top of the fourth, Blue Ridge added three runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to capture the seven-inning contest. The Generals had seven hits and drew 12 walks.
Jaden Ashby (1 for 3, two RBIs), Kamien Gonzalez (1 for 4, two RBIs), Luke Lyman (1 for 4, two runs, two stolen bases), Jack Taylor (two runs, three walks) and Zac Rose (1 for 1 with two runs, one RBI, one stolen base, three walks) were among the players who led Blue Ridge offensively.
On the mound, Matt Williams earned the win, starting the game and pitching 3.2 innings. He allowed four runs (one earned), three hits, four walks and struck out eight batters. Will Ricketts pitched the last 3.1 innings and allowed no runs, no walks, two hits and struck out six batters.
In the semifinals, Arnold struck out 10 batters and walked two in no-hitting Harrison County. He threw 83 pitches, 51 for strikes.
Blue Ridge scored four runs in the first. Ashby (two runs, two walks) hit a three-run home run after a sacrifice fly by Rose. The Generals (five hits, eight walks) then added one run in the second, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
