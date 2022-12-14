BROADWAY — Broadway hit two free throws with six seconds left for the final points in a 64-62 non-district boys' basketball win over Handley on Wednesday.
The Judges (2-6) led 11-8 after one quarter, were tied 25-25 at halftime, and led 46-43 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 17 points; Isaiah Lavette 13 points; BrendaN Campbell 11 points; Breylon Miller 8 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.