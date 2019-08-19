FRONT ROYAL — Handley’s top four golfers all finished within a stroke of each other as the Judges defeated Millbrook 171-205 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday at Blue Ridge Shadows.
Leaders — Handley: Braxton Duvall 42, Cody Williams 43, Jack Thome 43, Brennan Smith 43. Millbrook: Austin Allamong 44, Will Croyle 52, Nick Gressley 54, Chloe Owings 55.
