WARRENTON — Handley took second for the highest finish among local golf teams on Monday at the season-opening Class 4 Northwestern mini tournament at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
The Judges recorded a four-player score of 338 to finish 40 strokes behind Kettle Run (298). James Wood (344) placed third out of seven teams. Millbrook was fifth (348), two strokes behind Fauquier, and Sherando was sixth (418). Liberty was seventh (449).
Kettle Run had the top two individual scores (Ben Gray, 69 and Colin Doyle 71), Millbrook’s Will Croyle led all local golfers by placing third overall with a 77.
Handley leaders: Jack Thome 78; Austin Smith 81; Jag Fitzsimmons 87; Sam Thome 92.
James Wood leaders: Drake Reese 84; Luke Davis 85; Sean Cody 86; Braeden Crawford 89.
Millbrook leaders: Croyle 77; Nick Gressley 83; Jack Hersey 92; Chloe Owings 96.
Sherando leaders: Kadin Kasuboski 96; David Johnston 104; Isaiah Doeden 108; Sophia Straightiff 110.
