AUSTIN, Texas — Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati senior Taylor Beard earned First Team All-America honors for the first time in her career at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships that concluded on Saturday at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Beard — who still has two years of athletic eligibility remaining — placed eighth in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 0.5 inches (1.84 meters) to earn the last First Team All-America spot. Ball State junior Charity Griffin won with a mark of 6-4. Griffin was one of only four people who jumped higher than Beard. Beard finished behind three other athletes on tiebreakers.
Beard previously earned Second Team All-America honors in indoor track this year (ninth place) and in indoor (13th) and outdoor track (16th) as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season. Beard missed her entire junior year with an injury.
Beard owns the school record in the high jump, which she set in the indoor season with a mark of 6-2 in February. Beard captured the American Athletic Conference indoor and outdoor titles this year.
Beard is the first Cincinnati female track & field athlete to earn First Team All-America honors since Loretta Blaut did so in the high jump in 2018.
VBL: Winchester 15, Woodstock 14WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals outlasted the Woodstock River Bandits in a Valley Baseball League game on Sunday.
The Royals (4-5) led 8-3 after two innings and 14-7 after seven innings. Woodstock (5-4) scored five runs in the eighth inning to make it 14-12 and Winchester added a run in the bottom of the frame to make it 15-12.
The River Bandits came back with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to cut their deficit to 15-14. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Roberto Velasquez — who entered the game in the ninth inning after the first two batters reached against Reid Bowyer — recorded his second strikeout of the inning to end the game and pick up the save.
Winchester was led by Joseph Despard (three-run home run in the second inning, two runs); Charles Dean (3 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases); David Stokely (3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs); Ryan Flores (2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a walk); Joshua Hogue (2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs); Danny Baez (2 for 5); Chandler Ballenger (three runs, double and one walk); Tyler Cox (two runs, two walks, one hit); and Cade Hamilton (a shutout, hitless inning in the seventh).
Oklahoma ace to transfer from national champsJust days after leading Oklahoma’s softball team to its third straight national title, pitcher Jordy Bahl announced Monday on social media that she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.
Bahl is from Papillion, a suburb of Omaha, Nebraska’s largest city. She did not say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. Nebraska and Omaha reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in regional play this season. Creighton went 22-31.
Bahl pitched 24.2 scoreless innings at the Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive championship series victory in Game 2 against Florida State.
Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.
Flames hire new coach Huska from withinCALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
Ryan Huska takes over on Monday after five years as a Flames assistant. The 47-year-old replaces Darryl Sutter, who was fired in May. Calgary has changed head coaches five times in eight years. The hiring of Huska is new general manager Craig Conroy’s first major move.
Huska previously coached Calgary’s AHL affiliate for four seasons and was behind the bench of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets for seven.
U.S. roster to feature many MLS playersCHICAGO — Just four players who appeared for the U.S. at last year’s World Cup are on a largely junior varsity roster announced Monday for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including just one regular starter: goalkeeper Matt Turner.
The 23-man roster selected by new interim coach B.J. Callaghan for the championship of the Confederation of North and Central America and the Caribbean has three others who saw limited World Cup time: forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris, and right back DeAndre Yedlin. Three additional players were on the World Cup roster without getting into a match: goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender Aaron Long and midfielder Cristian Roldan.
Sixteen of the Gold Cup players are from Major League Soccer.
The roster:
Goalkeepers: Johnson (Toronto), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea, England), Turner (Arsenal, England)
Defenders: DeJuan Jones (New England), Long (Los Angeles), Matt Miazga (Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Yedlin (Miami)
Midfielder: Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Aidan Morris (Columbus), Roldan (Seattle), James Sands (New York City), Alan Soñora (Juárez, Mexico)
Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose), Ferreira (Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver), Morris (Seattle), Brandon Vazquez (Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (América, Mexico)
