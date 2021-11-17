Handley graduate and Middlebury College senior outside hitter Maggie Wise was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Third Team on Tuesday.
Wise is the first volleyball player to be named to one of the three All-American teams at Middlebury, an NCAA Division III school in Vermont (two of Wise’s teammates earned Honorable Mention distinction this year).
Previously, Wise was named to the All-New England Small College Athletic Conference First Team after leading the conference with 333 kills.
Wise’s single-season kills total ranks seventh on Middlebury’s all-time list. Wise recorded at least 20 kills in four matches this season and had a streak of 11 straight contests with double-digit kills. Wise also finished the season second on the team with 247 digs.
Wise helped the Panthers go 21-6 overall — their most wins since 2012 — and 7-3 in conference play. Middlebury advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 and advanced to the second round, where it lost 3-0 to second-ranked Trinity University (Texas) on Saturday.
