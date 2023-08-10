SOUTH RIDING — The Handley golf team tied for fifth at the 12-school, two-day Birds of Prey Invitational that concluded on Thursday at the South Riding Golf Course.
The Judges shot a four-player score of 337 on Thursday after recording a 319 on Wednesday at Brambleton Golf Course in Ashburn for a total of 656 to tie with Centreville (331-325—656). Freedom won with a 298-309—607 to win by six strokes over runner-up Battlefield (613).
Handley senior Sam Thome recorded a 75 on Thursday and finished eighth out of 60 golfers overall (76-75—151). Briar Wood's Benjamin Baker (69-71—140) won the individual title by two strokes over teammate Fisher Leggitt (73-169—142) to lead the Falcons to third place (620).
Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons (78-85—163); Dash Fitzsimmons (83-86—169); Jackson Bouder (82-91—173).
