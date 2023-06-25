STAUNTON — Winchester scored 10 runs in the third inning for a 12-0 lead, then held on for a 12-8 Valley Baseball League win over Staunton on Saturday.
The Royals (11-7) had seven hits and one walk, were hit by a pitch and benefited from an error in the third inning. Jack Hay (3 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs) closed out the scoring in the inning with a three-run home run.
Winchester was also led by Jacob Bennett (2 for 4 with two runs, three RBIs and a two-run home run in the second inning), Jancarlos Colon (2 for 6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs), Tyler Cox (2 for 2 with two runs, an RBI and walk) and Chandler Ballenger (1 for 4 with an RBI and walk).
The Braves (6-11) scored two runs in the seventh to make it 12-8. Chris Montone (1.1 innings, one hit, one walk, three strikeouts) and Roberto Velasquez (struck out the side in a perfect ninth) closed out the game with 2.1 shutout innings for Winchester.
