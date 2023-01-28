WARRENTON — Led by Paul and Joe Warnagiris, the James Wood boys captured the Class 4 Northwestern District swim meet title by 16 points on Friday at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility.
The Colonels scored 146 points. Kettle Run was second with 130, and the Cougars were followed by Sherando (78), Millbrook (68), Liberty (48), Fauquier (23) and Handley (11) in the seven-team meet.
Kettle Run captured the girls' title with 164 points, 34 more than runner-up Sherando (130). The Warriors were followed by James Wood (58), Handley and Millbrook (tied for fourth with 54), Liberty (30) and Fauquier (14).
The Warnagiris brothers each won two individual events and swam on two championship relays.
The senior Paul won the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.07) by 2.27 seconds and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.40) by 1.15 seconds. The sophomore Joe won the 500 freestyle (4:55.65) by 15.58 seconds and the 100 backstroke (54.49) by 2.61 seconds. They also teamed with senior Andrew Thompson and sophomore Alex Hua to win the 200 medley relay (1:41.21) by 2.86 seconds and teamed with Thompson and senior Trent Rakowski to take the 400 free relay (3:22.99) by 8.91 seconds. All marks are state-qualifying times.
In the girls' meet, James Wood senior Lauren Masters (100 butterfly in 58.72 to win by 0.77, 50 free in 24.74 to win by 0.76) and Handley junior Grace Morgan (200 free in 1:57.24 to win by 2.72, 500 free in 5:14.05 to win by 0.56) each won two individual events. Each had state-qualifying times.
The top eight individuals and top four relays in each event qualified for the Region 4C meet on Feb. 11 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling.
Other regional qualifiers:
James Wood boys: Rakowski, second in 100 free, 51.19, fourth in 50 free, 23.67; A. Thompson, third in 100 fly, 55.92, fourth in 200 free, 1:55.85; Hua, third in 100 back, 1:01.80, fifth in 200 IM, 2:15.14; Ethan Britton, third in 50 free, 23.52, sixth in 200 free, 2:02.19; 200 free relay (Hua, Reagan Kite, Britton, Rakowski), third, 1:35.51; Reagan Kite, fourth in 100 free, 54.78, seventh in 200 free, 2:03.41; Michael Thompson, fourth in 500 free, 5:57.93, sixth in 100 back, 1:08.33; Reid Maloney, sixth in 500 free, 6:46.11; Chris Ballentine, seventh in 100 fly, 1:02.63.
Sherando boys: Toby Winston, first in 50 free, 22.34, won by 0.18, state time, fourth in 100 fly, 57.59; 200 free relay (Jack Ubert, Austin Forrer, Evan Mercer, Winston), second in 1:33.67 (state time); Forrer, third in 100 free, 51.19, fourth in 100 breast, 1:11.35; Mercer, third in 100 breast, 1:04.39, seventh in 200 IM, 2:17.50; 200 medley relay (Ubert, Mercer, Winston, Joe Moe), third in 1:49.14; Ubert, fifth in 100 breast, 1:11.81; seventh in 50 free, 24.45; Ryan Ames, seventh in 500 free, 7:12.58; Jackson Hepner, seventh in 100 back, 1:09.88; Aiden Callas, eighth in 100 back, 1:10.59.
Millbrook boys: Zack Carter, second in 200 free, 1:52.29, second in 100 fly, 55.22; Wyatt Post, fourth in 200 free, 2:14.66, fifth in 100 fly, 57.81; Nathan Truong, third in 500 free, 5:25.19, sixth in 200 IM, 2:15.93; 400 free relay (Nicholas Barreda, Post, Truong, Carter), third, 3:37.95; 200 free relay (Barreda, Franco Menay, Post, Carter), fourth, 1:40.81; Barreda, fifth in 100 free, 55.78, eighth in 50 free, 24.83; Nathan Regula, seventh in 100 breast, 1:13.92; Ronald Rojas-Cabrera, eighth in 500 free, 8:02.53.
Handley boys: Lucas Mammano, eighth in 100 free, 57.84.
Sherando girls: Madelyn Twigg, first in 100 back, 1:00.13, won by 1.05, second in 200 free, 1:59.96 (both state times); Taylor Smith, tied for first in 100 breast, 1:05.47, second in 200 IM, 2:08.80 (both state times); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Smith, Chelsey Jones, Madison Reed), second, 1:50.48 (state time); 200 free relay (Reed, Ellie Luong, Gracie Defibaugh, Lexee Schellhammer), second, 1:44.71 (state time); 400 free relay (Twigg, Schellhammer, Jones, Smith), second, 3:46.07 (state time); Schellhammer, third in 50 free, 25.56, state time, fifth in 100 back, 1:02.68; Jones, third in 100 fly, 1:00.58, state time, sixth in 100 back, 1:02.96; Reed, third in 100 free, 56.77, fifth in 100 breast, 1:14.19; Defibaugh, fourth in 500 free, 5:41.20, fifth in 200 IM, 2:20.31; Audrey Kauffman, fifth in 100 free, 1:01.35, sixth in 200 free, 2:20.56; Luong, sixth in 500 free, 6:10.86; eighth in 50 free, 26.60; Sienna Forrer, seventh in 200 free, 2:22.55, seventh in 500 free, 6:13.63; Addy Wallin, seventh in 100 breast, 1:17.29; Deanna Laduca, eighth in 200 IM, 2:46.40; Savannah Judy, eighth in 100 free, 1:05.06.
James Wood girls: 200 medley relay (Samantha Krueger, Sophia Caruso, Lauren Thompson, Ashlynn Stacy), third in 2:18.13; Thompson, fifth in 500 free, 6:06.09, eighth in 100 back, 1:11.67; Kallie Gyurisin, sixth in 100 breast, 1:16.56, seventh in 200 IM, 2:32.17; Stacy, eighth in 200 free, 2:28.34; Annie Hua, eighth in 100 breast, 1:20.74.
Handley girls: Sullivan Morefield. fourth in 100 free, 1:00.99; 200 free relay (Laura Salley, Ren Delaney, Morefield, Morgan), fourth in 1:50.10; 400 free relay (Kelsye Brown, Salley, Morefield, Morgan), fourth, 4:06.41; Salley, seventh in 100 fly, 1:07.58, Brown, eighth in 100 fly, 1:14.69.
Millbrook girls: Kiera Webster, second in 50 free, 25.50, fourth in 100 fly, 1:00.60 (both state times); 200 free relay (Carolina Arias, Riley Pillo, Ansley Pendleton, Webster) third, 1:49.29; 400 free relay (Arias, Pillo, Pendleton, Webster), third, 4:04.12; 200 medley relay (Lauren Dennard, Lauren Rosenthal, Anahi Alvarado-Leyva, Mariya Nith), fourth, 2:25.44; Pillo, sixth in 100 fly, 1:03.17, seventh in 50 free, 26.49; Arias, sixth in 100 free, 1:03.12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.